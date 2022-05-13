Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Willful trespassing - Steven B. Heidelberg, born in 1986, 125 Sandflat Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - John C. Tucker, born in 1985, 1953 Mulley Rd., Decatur. Tucker is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI - Jadarius D. Nelson, born in 1995, 4010 Paulding St., Apt. A, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Herbert R. Ashford, born in 1952, 105 Sherman St., Starkville.
• Murder/two counts - Cordeyair Akili Brown, 26, 171 56th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Zachary A. Selman, 32, 2802 Mosley Hill Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Ernest R. Daniels Jr., born in 1990, 2532 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. Daniels Jr. is also charged with malicious mischief, tresspass/less than larceny.
• DUI - Johnathon K. Duell, born in 1991, 11276 Hwy. 494, Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Dustin Clark, born in 1993, 115 Artenzie Clark Rd., Daleville. Clark is also charged with malicious mischief.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 1900 block of Hwy. 19N, 11:11 a.m.
• 4400 block of 20th St., 3:31 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 3300 block of 12th St., 9:27 p.m.
• 700 block of 64th Ave., 8:28 a.m.
Shootings
• 2000 block of 39th Ave., 8:29 a.m.
• 800 block of 29th St., 2:05 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 500 block of Bonita Lakes Dr., 11 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole - Daniel Robert Baxley, 38, 1636 59th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Marcus Marques Glenn, 36, 1157 Bynum Rd., Meridian. Glenn is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Public drunk - Arthur Ellis Jones, 19, 4987 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Keegan Lee Jones, 30, 12515 Newton Martin Rd., Collinsville.
• Probation violation/parole - Cordarius Kennedy, 27, 4715 13th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Cayden Alexander Menjivar, 19, 212 N Jackson Ave., Quitman.
• No driver’s license - Steve Ray Moore, 39, 40 Northwood Dr., Louisville. Moore is also charged with no liability insurance, possession of paraphernalia, false ID information.
• Failure to pay - Jessica L. Tuggle, 41, 913 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Benjamin Lawson Harper, 35, 5984 BW Johnson Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Lajayleen Deneen Hutton, 23, 200 North Hills St., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Andrea Lozar Pettus Jr., 23, 1318 19th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/two counts - Spencer A. Robinson, 36, 7410 Bronson Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Eugene Lawrence Sullivan, 45, 203 Deer Run Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Traffic stop
• 2nd St. S.
Drug activity
• 5th St.
Accident no injuries
• NE Industrial Park Rd. EB
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
Safety check-point
• Dr. Brock Rd.-Hwy. 145 SB.
• Arundel Rd-Hwy. 11S.
Intoxicated subject
• 5th St.
Observation
• 24th Place.
Theft
• Dale Dr.
Disturbance
• E. Crescent Lake Dr.
Accident unknown
• W Lauderdale Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 4555 35th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2308 43rd.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 1807 17th.
• Lock-in - 322 Driftwood.
• Power line down - 2830 Myrtlewood.
• Not reported - 2428 Old Marion; 2704 39th; 699 Hwy. 11/80.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Assist - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 40 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
