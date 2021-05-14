Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault - Latony Jordan, born in 1993, 2305 D St. Apt. C4, Meridian.
• DUI - Jerry Cole, born in 1952, 2159 St. John St., Meridian.
• DUI - Jamie L. Horn, born in 1974, 315 60th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Justin Cottles, born in 1997, homeless.
• Malicious mischief - Amy C. Trussell, born in 1965, 1957 Old Marion Rd. Apt. 1, Marion.
• Shoplifting - Brian L. Robinson, born in 1991, 510 53rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Kaselyn S. Houston, born in 2000, 4524 Hwy. 39n-Apt. A-27, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Guy Abrams, born in 1982, 211 North Hills St., Apt. G3, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Auto burglary
• 500 block of 33rd St., 9:05 a.m.
• 2100 block of 14th St., 10:29 a.m.
• 6100 block of Hwy. 39N, 11:27 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 19N, 7:35 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 4400 block of 35th Ave., 9:39 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 700 block of Azalea Dr., 8:40 a.m.
Shootings
• 300 block of Hawkins Crossing Rd., 9:45 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Jerry Dale Brown, 45, Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey. Brown is also charged with no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Lance Garrison Gay Jr., 21, 2112 Summer St., Walnut Grove. Gay is also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
• DUI/first offense - William Andrew Peters, 31, 530 Johnson Ln., Meridian. Peters is also charged with possession of controlled substances, no liability insurance.
• Possession of controlled substance/three counts - Samuel Thomas Lang, 42, 770 Wilder Dr., Meridian. Lang is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest.
• DUI/other substance - Mack Arthur Larkin, 47, 1706 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian. Larkin is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, no liability insurance.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Sammie Lee Latney, 30, 469 Jeffrey Acres Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/felony - Dennis Ray Palmer, 54, 1803 12th Ave., Meridian. Palmer is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• DUI/other substance - Larry Taylor, 41, 917 Dennis Dr., Meridian. Taylor is also charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle, disregard of traffic device, suspended driver’s license.
• Sale of controlled substance - Demetric Deshun Young, 33, 1619 13th Ave., Meridian. Young is also charged with conspiracy.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Theft
• Newell Rd.
• Pine Springs Rd.
• Center Hill Rd.
• Cuba Rd.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 495.
Accident no injuries
• Dogwood Lake Rd.
Accident
• Hawkins Crossing.
Safety checkpoint
• Fisher Rd.-Zero Rd.
• Causeyville Rd.
• Hwy. 11/80-Kewanee Rd.
Vandalism
• Pine Springs Rd.
• Valley Rd.
Traffic stop
• 15th St.-23rd Ave.
• Zero Rd.-Fisher Rd.
Pick up wanted
• Wilder Dr.
Accident hit and run
• Hwy. 19N.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 78 emergency runs Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m.
