Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Indecent exposure - Johnnika R. Alford, born in 1992, 107 71st Place, Apt. A90, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Mario D. Cole, born in 1986, 1481 Russell Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Tamarcus M. Smith, born in 1995, 5023 37th St., Meridian. Smith is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Disturbance of a family - Markale K. Spencer, born in 2002, 2311 24th Ave. Apt. 4G, Meridian. Spencer is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI - Edwin M. Wilson, born in 1953, 2110 19th Ave., Meridian. Wilson is also charged with disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Angela D. Gibbs, born in 1974, 1815 14th Ave., Meridian. Gibbs is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI - Karen M. Gibbs, born in 1981, 772 Pointe South, 905 Jonesboro, Ga.
• Domestic violence - Dennis W. Bracken Jr., born in 1983, 5512 Valley St., Meridian.
• DUI - Ruiz E. Lopez, born in 1994, 710 Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Roylanda S. McAllister, born in 1980, 918 38th Ave., Meridian. McAllister is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Resisting arrest - Miguel R. Willis, born in 1974, 1617 Willow Lake Rd., Toomsuba.
• Public drunk - Warren Demongio, born in 1974, 202 29th St., Meridian.
• DUI other - William D. McNair, born in 1958, 10860 Rd 355, Union.
• Public drunk - Shadae Peterson, born in 1986, 621 MLK Jr. Memorial Dr., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Daniel P. Bester, born in 1980, 14591 Hwy. 513, Enterprise.
• Possession of marijuana - Larry C. Brown, born in 1999, 6442 Chicksaw St., Marion.
• Shoplifting/Cash Saver - Otis L. Watkins, born in 1990, 5753 Hwy. 45 S Porterville. Watkins is also charged with disturbance of a business, willful trespassing/two counts.
• DUI/other - Walter L. McDaniel Jr., born in 1984, 2819 Clarkdale Rd., Meridian. McDaniel Jr. is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI - Jerry L. Williams, born in 1987, 3005 7th St. Apt. 6, Meridian.
• Shoplifting/Walmart - Virginia M. Hale, born in 1983, 2111 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Chunky. Hale is also charged with forgery/uttering, trespassing.
• DUI - Karda S. Cole, born in 1991, 4401 40th Ave. Apt. G3, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Residential burglary
• 800 block of Bragg Ave., 2:13 p.m.
• 2000 block of Mosby Rd., 3:37 a.m.
• 2900 block of 36th Ave., 3:53 p.m.
Shootings
• 4200 block of 20th St., 1:56 p.m.
• 2200 block of 23rd Ave., 12:09 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 100 block of 7th Ave., 9:25 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 23 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Charles Edgar Bracken Jr., 35, 3807 8th St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Marico Lodae Carodine, 53, homeless, Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Shawnetta Denise Hill, 38, 3007 Valley St., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Lafredrick Lavon Hull, 25, 4525 Bethlehem Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Keanan Quintero, 19, 5126 Stinson Cemetery Rd., Meridian. Quintero is also charged with improper equipment.
• Probation violation/parole - Charles Anthony Carter, 52, 3510 Louise Dr., Lauderdale.
• Driving under influence of other substance - Javon Darnell Kelley, 24, 998 CR 315 Pachuta. Kelley is also charged with expired license tag, possession of paraphernalia, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Public drunk - Jared Beeman Ricks, 29, 1868 Suqualena Meehan Rd., Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Amy Danielle Webb, 42, 12961 Rocky Ridge Rd., Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Hwy. 19N SB.
• Constitution Ave.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 45N.
• Roebuck Dr.
• 2nd St. S.
Disturbance
• Bethlehem Rd.
Vandalism
• Allen Rd.
Motor vehicle accident
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd. (Russell).
Emergency medical service call
• Will Garrett Rd. (Toomsuba).
Drug activity
• 5th St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Canceled on medical scene - 2000 Front.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station - 712 24th; 2103 13th.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 4315 Hwy. 39.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2904 36th; 575 Tanner; 2400 Hwy. 19; 2510 42nd.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2104 North Hills; 5000 Hwy. 39.
• Not reported - 150 Interstate 20/59 EB; 2037 Hwy. 19; 4401 40th; 710 A; 803 29th.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 1733 2nd; 720 Hwy. 19.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Assist - Wilsondale (Collinsville).
• Vehicle fire - Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).
• Brush fire - Bolen Long Creek Rd. (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
