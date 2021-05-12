Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence - Christopher A. Hinton, born in 2002, 911 48th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault on a minor - Delisha Reed, born in 2002, 809 29th St. Apt. 722, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing/two counts - Michael J. Chism, born in 1980, 1712 5th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/three counts - Jerry W. Griffin, born in 1957, 613 42nd Ave., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with trespassing/two counts.
• Simple assault/threat - Desiree McDaniel, born in 1989, 2906 Oak Dr., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Tunsyaan Stennis, born in 1979, 1011 44th Ave., Meridian. Stennis is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI/other - Poncy D. Davis, born in 1981, 2007 20th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 3400 block of 5th St., 7:17 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 500 block of 31st St., 10:38 p.m.
Shootings
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence - Poncy Dawon Davis, 39, 2919 St Paul St., Meridian. Davis is also charged with petit larceny.
• DUI/other substance - Kelda L. Graham, 41, CR 1412, Quitman. Graham is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - William Scott Hall, 65, 3285 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Brandy Necole Holley, 43, 4116 South St., Meridian.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Tyler Scott Kinard, 25, 2225 Hillcrest Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Lurandall Earl McNulty, 40, 10 Hidden Chase, Stone Mt., Ga. McNulty has also been charged with a suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, leaving the scene of an accident.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Meria Moore, 26, 7854 David Newell Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance/three counts - Brandon Demond Williams, 39, 117 Loretta Dr., Quitman.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Burglary
• MS Hwy. 39 S, Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• West Lauderdale Rd., Collinsville.
Theft
• Newell Rd., Meridian.
Disturbance
• Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 495, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Assist, Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey).
• Assist/motor vehicle accident, Clarkdale Rd. (Clarkdale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 59 NB (Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 58 SB (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 24 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Domestic violence - Dezjuan D. Moffite, born in 2002, 200 23rd St. Apt. C17, Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Anthony McNeil, born in 1986, 2417 24th Ave., Meridian. McNeil is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• DUI - James T. Scott, born in 1974, 2011 Lynch Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Michale T. Cook, born in 1992, 2345 Chunky Duffee Rd., Chunky.
• Domestic violence - Rosanie Holifield, born in 1987, 36 DQ Hunt Rd., Lake.
• Domestic violence - Frederica Lanier, born in 1990, 4919 26th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Gary Smith, born in 1980, homeless.
• Domestic violence - Johnny Williams, born in 1983, 2402 13th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Jamarious Burton, born in 1989, 1710 25th Ave., Meridian. Burton is also charged with stalking, willful trespassing, petit larceny. • Public drunk - Curtis D. Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Disorderly conduct - Michael J. Chism, born in 1980, 1712 5th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Curtis D. Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/other - Cody P. Duchesne, born in 1989, 1199 Burshey Bayou Rd., Wisner, La.
• DUI - Leo Gibbs, born in 1970, 1617 13th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Eric D. Smith, born in 1984, 1714 Miner St. Idaho Springs, Colo. Smith is also charged with abuse of 9-11.
• DUI/other -Justin Wilkes, born in 1976, 10054B Mayatt Rd., Collinsville.
• Willful trespassing -Johnny R. Reynolds, born in 1982, 7009 10th St., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia -Jeremy Spann, born in 1989, 546 Ponta Hills Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 900 block of 40th Ave., 11:33 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 4800 block of Great River Dr., 9:13 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 2:54 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 600 block of 64th Ave., 9:52 a.m.
Shootings
• 4700 block of Hooper St., 6:10 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Domestic violence - Kelly Renee Holcomb, 48, 3392 Lauderdale Rd., Lauderdale.
• Domestic violence - Robert Ryan Stack, 52, 3392 Lauderdale Rd., Lauderdale.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Assist, Hwy. 19N-Whippoorwill Rd. (Suqualena).
• Assist, Hwy. 80W (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 53 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
