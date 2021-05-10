Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Shuneke Mondrelle Battle II, 19, 5342 Water Valley Rd., Meridian. Battle II is also charged with seat belt violation.
• DUI/first offense - Amy Michele Chandler, 26, 2991 Hwy. 513, Quitman.
• DUI/first offense - James Maurice Clemons, 45, 211 Bolden St., Union.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Michael Tyler Cook, 28, 2345 Chunky Duffee Rd., Chunky.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Ronald Kevin Gant, 55, 4271 Dogwood Lake Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Allen McArthur Hopkins, 39, 3206 Hwy. 11/80 East, Toomsuba.
• Court order mandatory days - Brian Hopkins, 50, 88 N St., Louisville, Miss.
• DUI/first offense - Angela Cockrell Means, 54, 839 CR 672, Quitman.
• Probation violation/parole - Julius Alexander Presswood, 47, 3837 37th St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Regina Latasha Price, 46, 15162 Hwy. 15S, Decatur.
• Felony DUI/fourth/two counts - Dekoyius Lekendric Reed, 35, 5275 Water Valley Rd., Meridian. Reed is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, probation violation/parole.
• Failure to appear - Cierra Mignon Scruggs, 30, 4695 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Jonathan LaDarius Tamayo, 26, 5004 Druid Ln., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Lasheena Natash Watts, 31, 5350 8th St. Ext., Meridian. Watts is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey a law enforcement officer.
• Arson - Jimmy Lee Williams, 29, 3601 40th Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, shooting into a dwelling house.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Johnny Ray Williams Jr., 37, 1327 39th Ave., Meridian. Williams Jr. is also charged with no liability insurance, disregard of traffic device, switched tag/license plate, no driver’s license, DUI/first offense, probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Safety checkpoint
• Hwy. 45 bypass-Laurel Ridge Rd., Meridian
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, Lizelia Rd. (Marion).
• Brushfire, Fisher Rd. (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80/Dees (Russell).
• Structure fire, N. Crescent Lake Dr. (Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle accident, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
