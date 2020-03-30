Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Aggravated assault - Lora A. Stone, born in 1968, 2804 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Levi Gibbs Jr., 49, 4622 Easts Prisock Dr., Lauderdale.
• Domestic violence - Chubby Alford, born in 1989, 1409 15th St., Meridian. Alford is also charged with petit larceny.
• Disorderly conduct - Demorian Woodard, born in 1979, 412 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Marcus L. Sears, born in 1982, homeless.
• DUI/refusal - Jimmie B. Snowden, born in 1994, 265 Truelight Rd., Hickory.
• Disorderly conduct - Krystal D. Wolverton, born in 1986, 194 Woodland Dr., Stonewall.
• Disorderly conduct - Krystal D. Wolverton, born in 1986, 194 Woodland Dr.,, Stonewall. Wolverton is also charged with public drunk.
• Public drunk - Jerico M. Clark, born in 1976, 2406 State Blvd., Meridian. Clark is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Simple assault/threat - Jawon Ramsey, born in 1990, 2524 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Kyshari J. Dubose, born in 1995, 10527 Woods Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Krystal D. Wolverton, born in 1986, 194 Woodland Dr., Stonewall.
• Resisting arrest - Levie Gibbs, born in 1970, 4622 E Prisock Dr., Lauderdale.
• Disorderly conduct - Jalen Willis, born in 1994, 7020 71st Ave., Gulfport.
• Willful trespassing - Krystal D. Wolverton, born in 1986, 194 Woodland Dr., Stonewall.
• Simple assault - Tracy A. Davis, born in 1977, 7623 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Willie Lloyd, born in 1977, 1616 8th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Krystal D. Wolverton, born in 1986, 194 Woodland Dr., Stonewall.
• DUI - Davis Creasy, born in 1969, 5227 W. Nokasippi Ln., South Jordan, Utah.
• Disorderly conduct - Samuel Sharp, born in 1982, homeless.
• DUI/refusal - Carlos Mosley, born in 1976, 319 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Abusive calls to E-911, Krystal D. Wolverton, born in 1986, 194 Woodland Dr., Stonewall.
• Public drunk - Angela Williams, born in 1972, 4605 Broadmoor Dr. Apt. 121, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Gerald D. Davis, born in 1965, 2406 51st Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Annie M. Durr, born in 1964, 5916 2nd St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Billy R. Stewart, born in 1964, 5916 2nd St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Douglas Boles, born in 1979, 8998 Collinsville Rd., Collinsville.
• Shoplifting - Pamela Burke, born in 1982, 53 Amos Ln., Stonewall.
• Domestic violence - James Dukes, born in 1988, 2603 24th Ave. Apt. C3, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Commercial burglary
• 2000 block of Hwy. 39 North, 5:45 a.m.
• 4400 block of 8th St., 9:26 a.m.
• 1600 block of Tommy Webb Dr., 7:18 p.m.
• 400 block of Front St. Ext., 12:43 a.m.
Church burglary
• 1800 block of Martin Luther King Dr., 12:57 p.m.
• 100 block of 6th Ave., 3:06 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 5600 block of Cooper Circle, 1:47 a.m.
• 5300 block of 5th St., 6:08 a.m.
• 5100 block of Country Club Dr., 10:33 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 300 block of North Hills St., 4:14 p.m.
• 1400 block of 16th St., 10:41 a.m.
• 5100 block of Country Club Dr., 10:33 a.m.
Shootings
• 2200 block of 23rd Ave., 10:12 a.m.
• 2100 block of 14th St., 2:48 p.m.
• 5200 block of 5th St., 8:02 p.m.
• 300 block of 60th Ave., 8:31 a.m.
• 2600 block of 24th Ave., 11:32 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 28 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Douglas Eugene Boles, 40, 8998 Collinsville Rd., Collinsville.
• Simple assault - Tracy Ann Davis, 42, 7623 Old 8th St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - James Earl Dukes, 31, 2603 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Joseph Franklin Garrett, 49, 3171 Fox Lane, Meridian.
• Bad check/felony - Felicia Ann Gray, 50, 6670 Roselyn, Marion.
• Probation violation/parole - Jon Brandon Parker, 24, 3864 Old Hwy. 19, Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Lora Stone, 51, 2804 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Javier Canchola Villanueva, 42, 1780 Hwy. 19S, Meridian. Villanueva is also charged with careless driving, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Stop suspicious
• 46th St., Meridian.
Burglary
• Mountainview Place, Meridian.
• Skyland Dr., Meridian.
Vandalism
• Old Hwy. 45 North, Meridian.
Disturbance
• KOA Campground Rd., Meridian, March 28.
• KOA Campground Rd., Meridian, March 29.
Missing person
• Fred Haguewood Rd., Meridian.
Theft
• US 11, Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday:
• Brushfire, KOA Campground (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
