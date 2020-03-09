Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday, March 6 and 6 a.m.Monday, March 9:
•Shoplifting-Margaret A. Daugherty, born 1982, 274 Jones Road, Meridian.
•Shoplifting-Owen Hayden, born 1976, homeless. Hayden is also charged with willful trespassing.
•Disorderly conduct-James C. Smith, born 1988, 6246 Carl Price Road, Toomsuba.
•Disorderly conduct-Braxton Wade, born 1996, 345 Oak Grove Road, Hernando.
•DUI/other-Erika M.Walker, born 1990, Hwy.19 North Apt.East 34, Meridian. Walker is also charged with disorderly conduct
•DUI/other-Jarius J. Griffin, born 1998, 5219 Hwy. 496 Toomsuba.
•DUI/refusal- Demarrio M. Nicholson, born 1977, 286 Oxford Road, Lauderdale.
•DUI/other-Richard Lewis Jr., born 1980, 2301 35th Ave., Meridian.
•Shoplifting-Checlee Varnado, born 1989, 100 Gunn Circle Lot 1, Enterprise.
•Stalking- Derrick E. Thomas, born 1982, 103 Gunn Dr., Enterprise.
•Domestic violence- Jawon Ramsey, born 1990, 2524 Grandview Ave., Meridian. Ramsey is also charged with giving false information.
•Public drunk-Charles Green, born 1963, 1407 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian.
•Possession of marijuana- Katie P. Shaffer, born 2000, 3911 25th Ave., Meridian. Shaffer is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
•Domestic violence-Erik Miller, born 1981, 412 Greenhill Road, Toomsuba.
•Fleeing or eluding law enforcement- Cedrico E. Green, born 1994, 529 55th Ave. Meridian.
•Burglary/inhabited dwelling house-Melvin Blakely, born 1998, 6905 Hwy.17 South, York. Blakley is also charged with aggravated assault.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Friday, March 6 to Monday, March 9:
Armed robbery
•2400 block of 2nd Ave., 8:23 p.m.
Auto burglary
•100 block of South Frontage Road, 2:23 p.m.
Residential burglary
•3800 block of Poplar Springs Drives, 8:42 p.m.
Shootings
•2600 block of North Hills Street,4:21 p.m.
•4700 block of Paulding Street, 12:46 p.m
•4700 block of 11th St., 1:12 p.m.
•Meridian police responded to 11 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Friday, March 6 and 8:43 a.m. Monday, March 9:
•No drivers license-Jamicia Jerria Almons, 20, 1814 Corley Drive.Meridian.
•Improper passing, Terrance Terrall Avery, 32, 2218 34th Ave. Meridian. Avery is also charged with disregard to traffic device and DUI, first offense.
•Burglary/dwelling house- Melivin Blakely Jr., 21, 6905 AL Hwy.175, York. Blakely is also charged with aggravated assault and hold or outside agency/law enforcement.
•Improper equipment-Terrance Antonio Cook,39, 9514 Myer Road, Lauderdale. Cook is also charged with no liability insurance, suspended driver's license and DUI/second offense.
•No driver's license- Dekkar Allen Fleming, 29, 10670 Myatt Road, Meridian.
•Contemp of court- Koyderuis Marquez Granger, 31, 5265 Water Valley Road, Meridian.
•Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle-Cedrico Green, 25, 529 55th Ave., Meridian. Green is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and probation violation/parole.
•Improper equipment- Marcus Hurn,27, 2428 Old Marion Road K71, Meridian. Hurn is also charged with a suspended driver’s license.
•Failure to appear(justice court)- William Dewayne Ickom,32, 1105 N Little River Road., Forest.
•Contempt/child support- Eric Allen Joiner, 40, 6615 Zero Road, Meridian.
•Driving without headlights-James Russell Martin, 22, 647 Will Knight Road, Soso. Martin is also charged with no liability insurance and DUI/first offense.
•Disregard of traffic device-Taylor Brooke McKee, 22, 3145 Suqualena Meehan Road, Meridian. McKee is also charged with DUI/second offense.
•Improper equipment-Dryes Mendoza, 25, 1433 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian. Mendoza has also been charged with no liability insurance and no driver's license.
•Improper equipment-Derrick Lavon Miller,38, 412 A Greenhill Road, Toomsuba. Miller is also charged with driving with a suspended license.
•Possession of methamphetamine with intent- Jason Leshun Naylor,43, 4383 Leroy Naylor Road, Lauderdale. Naylor is also charged with hold for outside agency/law enforcement.
•Disregard of traffic device-Laprentis Charday Naylor, 25, 811 64th Ave., Meridian. Naylor is also charged with no driver's license and no liability insurance.
•DUI/other substances- Jazyae Ray,23, 6018 Mohawk Road., Meridian.
•Suspended license-Bobby Simms,28, 134 Sandra Lane, Meridian Road., Meridian.
•Hold for outside agency/law enforcement- Jaylan Chrisdion Wilson, 22, 265 Cora St. Philadelphia.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday, March 9:
Stopping suspicious
•Grand Ave. Saint Paul St., Meridian.
•Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Meridian.
Accident
•Powell Rd., Meridian.
Intoxicated Driver
•16th St. at 20th Ave., Meridian.
•Hwy.19 North at 65th Ave., Meridian.
•Old 45 North at York Rd., Meridian.
•22nd Ave. at North Frontage Rd., Merdian.
•South Frontage Rd. at 16th Ave. South, Meridian.
Burglary
•State Blvd. Meridian.
Theft/petty larceny
•2001 5th St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Friday, March 6 to Monday, March 9:
•False Alarm, 29th Ave.
•Dispatched and canceled en route, Hwy. 45 North.
•Outside fire, South Frontage Road.
•Emergency medical service call, Bonita Lakes Drive.
•False alarm, Grand Ave.
•False call, Hwy.45 North
•Vehicle accident, Hwy.19 South
•False alarm, King Road
•False call, Hwy.45 North.
•Extrication of victims, Interstate 20 East.
•False alarm, 40th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls from Friday, March 6 to Monday, March 9:
•Motor vehicle accident- Powell Road (Southeast)
•Fire-Valley Road (South)
•Fire -Valley Road (South)
•Brush fire- Clarkdale Road (Clarkdale)
•Accident with injuries- Interstate 20 (Lost Gap)
•Emergency medical service- Hwy 11 and 80 (Toomsuba)
•Grass fire-Intestate 59 (South)
•Grass fire-Interstate 59 (Meehan)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Wednesday at 2:57 p.m.
