Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Failure to appear - Joe Anthony Griffin, 61, 4009 5th St., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial - Adrianne Jeanette Harris, 27, 4509 Valley St., Meridian.
• DUI - James O. Plummer, born in 1962, 112 CR 292, Pachuta.
• Possession of marijuana - Eric L. Roberts, born in 1970, 1020 26th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI refusal - Anthony E. Evans, born in 1978, 1408 46th Ave., Meridian. Evans is also charged with giving false information, resisting arrest.
• Public drunk - Gerode Gowdy, born in 1985, 4409 20th St. Apt. 14, Meridian. Gowdy is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI - Christina R. Follis, born in 1978, 3916 King Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Stolen vehicles
• 800 block of Hwy. 19 North at 1:56 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Failure to appear/three counts - Angel Bennett, 32, 2916 12th St., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Ebony Davis, 27, 3310 43rd St., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Tiffany Shawnta Donald, 30, 3830 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Anthony Edward Evans, 41, 1408 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Christopher Baur Fitzpatrick, 36, 473 Poplar Ridge Dr., Meridian. Fitzpatrick is also charged with larceny, trespassing/willful.
• Probation violation/parole - Gerry Megule Hill, 27, 1208 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Eric Lee Holifield, 37, 3487 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Everett Keshaun Horner, 36, 635 Azalea Dr., Meridian. Horner is also charged with insurance card law in vehicle.
• No driver’s license - Patrick Larandall Morris, 35, 10050 Rd. 57, Philadelphia, Miss.
• Possession of cocaine - Derrence Maurine Reed, 40, 4940 33rd St., Meridian. Reed is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, driving under the influence of other substance, child endangerment, possession of marijuana/first offense.
• Driving with suspended license - Aaron Junior Tillman, 46, 4403 Terry St., Meridian. Tillman is also charged with seat belt violation, improper equipment.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Stop suspicious
• Arthur St.-46th Ave., Meridian.
• Valley St.-31st Ave., Meridian.
• West-Exit 152, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.
Theft
• Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
• Smith-Yeager Rd., Meridian.
Burglary
• Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• QV Sykes Ball Park, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday, March 2:
• Emergency medical service call, 40th Ave.
• Short circuit wiring, Donald Ave.
• Vehicle accident, North Frontage Rd.
• Outside fire, 37th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday, March 2:
• Accident with injuries, Point Wanita Lake Rd. (Meehan).
• Structure fire, Bolen-Long Creek, (Southeast, Russell, Long Creek).
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 20 ( Meehan, Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 37 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
