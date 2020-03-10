Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday, March 9 and 6 a.m.Tuesday, March 10:
•Shoplifting- Deborah R. Herrington, born 1997, 5842 Hwy.18 West, Quitman.
•Shoplifting-Peyton L. Herrington, born 1998, 504 County Road 325, Enterprise.
•Domestic violence-Herbert Testerman, born 1989, homeless.
•Willful trespassing-Sabrina Scarbrough, born 1987, 1653 Rip Lane Lot H, Meridian.
•Simple Assault-Deghanda L. Holt, born 1977, 324 5th Place, Meridian.
•Domestic violence-Jeffery Smith Jr., born 1998, 4611 Paulding Street, Meridian.
•DUI/first- Antonio Lindsey, born 2000, 3506 31st Street, Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Monday, March 9 to Tuesday, March 10:
Commercial burglary
•2000 block of Mosby Road, 10:26 a.m.
•2700 block of Hwy.19 North, 10:51 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
•1100 block of 24th Ave., 9:06 a.m.
Shootings
•4000 block of 34th Ave., 1:31 p.m.
•Meridian police responded to 5 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, only one showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Monday, March 9 and 8:43 a.m.Tuesday, March 10:
•False personation/felony- Merriane Irby-Alexander, 60, 1402 Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian.
•Failure to signal-Harold Edward Johnson,51, 3579 Road, Memphis. Johnson is also charged with no liability insurance and suspended license.
•No driver’s license-Antonio Davon McClendon,30, 3915 35th Ave., A, Meridian. McClendon is also charged with expired tag.
•Possession of controlled substance-Jonathan David Roberson, 35, 7020 Bogue Flower Road, Chunky.
•Sale of controlled substance/two counts- Sabrina Scarbrough,32, 1653 Rip Lane H., Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents Monday, March 9 to Tuesday, March 10:
Theft
•Hickory Grove Road, Lauderdale.
Burglary
•Hwy.145, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Monday, March 9 to Tuesday, March 10:
•Buiding fire, Hwy. 45 North
The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls from Monday, March 9 to Tuesday, March 10:
•Emergency medical service-Hwy.11 and 80 (Toomsuba)
•Brush fire- Hwy. 45 bypass (Long Creek)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Wednesday at 1:16 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.