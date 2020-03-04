Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Stalking - LaPorsha Alford, 27, 211 North Hills St., Meridian. Alford is also charged with simple assault/attempt to create fear.
• No driver’s license - Deion Betts, 24, 2819 16th St., Meridian. Betts is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Larceny/joyriding - Summer Danielle Cook, 28, 9253 West Lauderdale Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - David Alan Gordon, 42, 3425 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
• Expired tag - Enas Mohommed Selman, 29, 585 Pippins Rd., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Terry Alan Terral, 54, 3911 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Sharon Marie Williams, 23, 167 Kewanee Rd., Meridian. Williams is also charged with careless driving.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday, March 3:
Suspicious vehicle
• QV Sykes ball park, Meridian.
Burglary
• Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday, March 3:
• Vehicle accident, 14th St.
• False alarm, Hwy. 11/80.
• Outside fire, South Frontage Rd.
• False alarm, 17th St.
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 36 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
