Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Cadarious Jennings, born in 2002, 906 27th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Johnny L. Irby, born in 1983, 2200 9th Ave., Meridian. Irby is also charged with disturbing the peace, public drunk.
• Possession of marijuana in a vehicle - Zerrick T. Payne, born in 1974, 1621 51st Ave., Meridian. Payne is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI/refusal.
• DUI - Jovante Q. McKee, born in 1992, 3329 7th St. D5, Meridian. McKee is also charged with resisting/obstructing arrest.
• DUI - Lee O. Payton, born in 1992, 106 CR 682, Quitman.
• DUI/other - Reginald Moton, born in 2006, 8325 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Tori L. Washington, born in 1995, 1219 38th Ave., Meridian. Washington is also charged with DUI/other.
• DUI - James E. Dukes, born in 1988, 2603 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Amanda R. Crews, born in 1984, 2521 43rd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 4800 block of Great River Dr., 8:22 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1000 block of Hwy. 39N, 1:02 p.m.
• 100 block of North Frontage Rd., 12:03 p.m.
• 1400 block of Roebuck Dr., 7:49 p.m.
Shootings
• 3900 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 10:49 a.m.
• 300 block of 45th Ave., 11:07 a.m.
• 2100 block of 43rd Ave., 5:42 p.m.
• 4500 block of 25th St., 6:55 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 30 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Paul Martin Burke, 43, 8315 Johnny Bailey Rd.
• Possession of controlled substance - Mark Oliver Conner, 50, 4244 Zero Rd., Meridian. Conner is also charged with possession of controlled substance with intent.
• Motor vehicle felony taking - Dominique (Dominic) Rashun Davis, 47, 1908 B St., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Denise Tishall Ezell, 34, 5121 5th St., Meridian. Ezell is also charged with failure to pay.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Tyrekius Darell Harbin, 22, 8059 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
• Probation violation/parole - Terrance Niquel Moore, 40, 106 Poplar Dr., Newton.
• DUI/first offense - Joseph Ronielle Parker, 33, 867 CR 290, Pachuta. Parker is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, no license tag, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle, child endangerment.
• Burglary-dwelling house - Brandon Scott Allen, 27, 11547 Burrage Rd., Enterprise. Allen is also charged with burglary commercial bldg.
• Contempt of court - Fernando Leanae Atterberry, 35, 3306 17th St.
• Burglary-dwelling house - Edward Tyrone Crafton, 39, 8313 Okatibbee Dam Rd., Collinsville. Crafton is also charged with burglary-commercial bldg., cars.
• Aggravated assault - Shannon Deion Nix, 29, 8534 Hwy. 495, Bailey. Nix is also charged with probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Impaired driver
• Hwy. 19N.
Accident with injuries
• Chandler Rd.
Accident no injuries
• W Lauderdale Rd.-Hamrick Rd.
• Causeyville Rd.-Georgia Pacific.
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
Accident hit and run
• Old Hwy. 45N.
Meet complainant
• Hwy. 39.
• 5th St.
Theft
• Hwy. 45N.
• West Lauderdale Rd.
Traffic stop
• 29th Ave.
• Hwy. 39 bypass.
Person with a w
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Old Wire Rd.
Vandalism
• S Frontage Rd.
Domestic violence
• Constitution Ave.
Burglary in progress
• Whippoorwill Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Dispatched and cancelled en route - 1900 24th.
• Lock-in - 2705 45th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2427 4th; 626 21st.
• Not reported - 1019 Hwy. 39; 2899 North Hills; 916 Myrtle.
• Alarm system activation, no fire/unintentional - 6201 Hwy. 493.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2199 Old Marion; 522 Hwy. 19.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 157 Interstate 20/59 EB off to Hwy.45.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 3113 Valley.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Accident with injuries - Chandler Rd. (Suqualena).
• Brush fire - Long Creek Rd. (Southeast).
• Rekindle - Causeyville (Causeyville).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 494 (Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
