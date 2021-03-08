Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Shoplifting - Jennifer Gressett, born in 1984, 6985 Hwy. 11S, Enterprise.
• DUI - Joseph A. Elfe, born in 1962, 1607 1/2 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Teriaki Triplett, born in 1992, 107 71st Place Apt. 139, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Kelvin McDonald, born in 1991, 379 Oak St., Newton.
• Shoplifting - Otis Watkins, born in 1990, homeless. Watkins is also charged with disturbance of a business, willful trespassing/two counts.
• Domestic violence - Willie Triplett, born in 1985, 1820 35th Ave., Meridian. Triplett is also charged with malicious mischief.
• DUI - Anthony D. Bridges, born in 1994. Bridges is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• Domestic violence - Robert Warren, born in 1984, 2713 Edgewood Dr., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing/seven counts - Ricky Floyd, born in 1964, 1900 24th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Pedro Johnigan, born in 1977, 7455 Lizelia Rd., Marion.
• Willful trespassing - Curtis Scott, born in 1976m 2608 17th St., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Orlando Stephens, born in 1998, 1418 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - David S. Hill, born in 1980, 1087 Forman Tole Rd., Bailey.
• DUI - Michele Jones, born in 1972, 1718 Elysian St. Unit 3, Houston, Texas.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stolen vehicles
• 1100 block of 24th Ave., 9:50 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1000 block of South Frontage Rd., 1:55 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Human trafficking act - James Thomas Boylan, 43, 3410 Northshore Dr., Toomsuba.
• Arson - Maurice Dawson, 46, 506 Front St. Apt. F4, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Christopher E. Douglas, 49, 5472 Richard Johnson Rd., Toomsuba.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Ricky Levon Floyd, 56, 1900 24th Ave.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Janet R. Frazier, 39, 381 Hawkins Crossing Rd., Meridian.
• Motor vehicle felony taking - Nathaniel Ray Fulton, 34, 118 Westview Dr., Brandon.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Michael Lavert Gowdy, 48, 2376 Russell Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
• Human trafficking act - Guy Antonio Hammonds, 52, 5935 Hwy. 18, Pachuta.
• Probation violation/parole - San Marcos Houston, 28, 6025 52nd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jermarquis D. Malone, 28, 4803 33rd St., Meridian. Malone is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Kelvin Sadarron Lee Mauriscey, 22, 6132 13th Ave., Meridian. Mauriscey is also charged with speeding.
• Probation violation/parole - Kevin Warren Morgan, 46, 4127 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Rufus Dewayne Silliman, 48, 3510 Boyd Lane, Lauderdale. Silliman is also charged with failure to signal, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• Probation violation/parole - Tykia Jalissa Smith, 25, 6874 Russell Topton Rd., Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Accident hit and run
• Interstate 20/59 WB.
Suspicious person
• Russell Mt. Gilead Rd.
Missing person
• Mt. Horeb Rd.
Meet complainant
• Hwy. 11/80
Accident with injuries
• Bolen Long Creek Rd.- Sandflat Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Will Garrett Rd.-KOA Campground Rd.
Accident unknown
• Smith Spur Rd.
Shooting
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Heat from short circuit, 211 North Hills.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1914 11th; 1925 20th.
• Not reported, 133 Frontage; 2014 Hwy. 45; 2015 Mosby; 4420 Chandler; 499 B.
• Canceled on medical scene, 2428 Old Marion.
• Cooking fire, confined to container, 1719 Hwy.19.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 2400 Hwy. 19.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction, 517 33rd.
• Not reported, 1555 Tommy Webb; 4021 Paulding; 832 Hwy. 19.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, Null Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Brush fire, Hwy. 45 (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call, Centerhill-Martin Rd. (Bailey).
• Brush fire, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Null Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Brush fire, Center Hill-Martin Rd. (Bailey).
• Brush fire, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Kewanee Church Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Betts Radcliff (Toomsuba).
• Brush fire, Valley Rd. (South).
• Brush fire, Long Creek Rd. (Southeast).
• Brush fire, Kemper (Martin).
• Emergency medical service call, Interstate 20.
• Accident, York Rd. (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 19 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
