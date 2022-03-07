Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Jasmine Monique Bailey, 32, 6601 McDowell Rd., Meridian. Bailey is also charged with failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Jonathan Tre Carney, 26, 61 Martin Rd., Cuba, Ala.
• Trafficking - Mercedes B. Clark, 32, 1801 24th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - William Sammy Creel, 53, 9484 Fellowship Rd., Meridian. Creel is also charged with improper equipment, driving on wrong side of the road, no liability insurance, careless driving.
• Probation violation/parole - Jerry Dale Eakes, 39, 4658 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Jacolbi Kion Jenkins, 30, 9329 Kewanee Rd., Lauderdale. Jenkins is also charged with no liability insurance, driving on wrong side of road.
• Disturbance of family - Paul Robert Massey, 41, 7950 Greenfield Dr., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Michael Naylor, 58, 617 11th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Kevin E. Patterson, 38, 4934 Louise Sharp Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Lakesha Sherill Sims, 38, 2300 W Prockermst, Peoria, Ill. Sims is also charged with improper lane usage.
• Failure to pay - Aaron James Welde, 29, 1174 Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Shoplifting
• Sandflat Rd.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19S/Powell Rd.
• Hwy. 39N.
• Interstate 20/59 WB.
• North Frontage Rd.
Theft
• Long Creek Rd.
Burglary/already occupied
• Harper Rd.
Meet complainant
• Charlie Dunn Rd.
• Betts Radcliff Rd.
Follow up
• Water Tower Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 19N.
Pick up wanted
• Joles Rd.
Accident unknown
• 22nd Ave.S.
Impaired driver
• Hwy. 19N.
Disturbance
• Shelby Gressett Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Not reported - 1701 38th; 2000 Front; 2016 39th; 2802 15th; 2925 State; 6200 Bounds; 1318 19th; 2400 52nd; 281 Hwy. 11/80; 295 Old Country Club; 4532 Hwy. 39; 4805 Hwy. 39; 506 Front St; 5815 Mosby; 8361 Van Zyverden.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident - John C. Stennis (Sam Dale).
• Brush fire - Pine Springs (Bailey).
• Brush fire - Zero Rd. (Long Creek).
• Brush fire - Branch Estates (Clarkdale).
• Brush fire - Butts Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call - C.A. Pickard (Long Creek).
• Grass fire - Espey Rd. (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20/EB (Toomsuba).
• Brush fire - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Vehicle fire - Interstate 59/NB (Meehan).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).
• Brush fire - Interstate 59 NB (Lost Gap).
• Brush fire - Okatibbee Dam Rd. (Collinsville).
• Assist - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Motor vehicle accident - J. W. Reynolds Rd. (Southeast)
• Brush fire - Interstate59/141mm (Meehan).
• Vehicle fire - Pine Springs/Windsor (Suqualena).
• Brush fire - Aycock (Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle fire - Interstate 20/163mm (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
