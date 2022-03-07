Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• DUI/first offense - Jasmine Monique Bailey, 32, 6601 McDowell Rd., Meridian. Bailey is also charged with failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Jonathan Tre Carney, 26, 61 Martin Rd., Cuba, Ala.

• Trafficking - Mercedes B. Clark, 32, 1801 24th St., Meridian.

• DUI/other substance - William Sammy Creel, 53, 9484 Fellowship Rd., Meridian. Creel is also charged with improper equipment, driving on wrong side of the road, no liability insurance, careless driving.

• Probation violation/parole - Jerry Dale Eakes, 39, 4658 Zero Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/second offense - Jacolbi Kion Jenkins, 30, 9329 Kewanee Rd., Lauderdale. Jenkins is also charged with no liability insurance, driving on wrong side of road.

• Disturbance of family - Paul Robert Massey, 41, 7950 Greenfield Dr., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Michael Naylor, 58, 617 11th Ave., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Kevin E. Patterson, 38, 4934 Louise Sharp Dr., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Lakesha Sherill Sims, 38, 2300 W Prockermst, Peoria, Ill. Sims is also charged with improper lane usage.

• Failure to pay - Aaron James Welde, 29, 1174 Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Shoplifting

• Sandflat Rd.

Traffic stop

• Hwy. 19S/Powell Rd.

• Hwy. 39N.

• Interstate 20/59 WB.

• North Frontage Rd.

Theft

• Long Creek Rd.

Burglary/already occupied

• Harper Rd.

Meet complainant

• Charlie Dunn Rd.

• Betts Radcliff Rd.

Follow up

• Water Tower Rd.

Accident no injuries

• Hwy. 19N.

Pick up wanted

• Joles Rd.

Accident unknown

• 22nd Ave.S.

Impaired driver

• Hwy. 19N.

Disturbance

• Shelby Gressett Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Not reported - 1701 38th; 2000 Front; 2016 39th; 2802 15th; 2925 State; 6200 Bounds; 1318 19th; 2400 52nd; 281 Hwy. 11/80; 295 Old Country Club; 4532 Hwy. 39; 4805 Hwy. 39; 506 Front St; 5815 Mosby; 8361 Van Zyverden.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Motor vehicle accident - John C. Stennis (Sam Dale).

• Brush fire - Pine Springs (Bailey).

• Brush fire - Zero Rd. (Long Creek).

• Brush fire - Branch Estates (Clarkdale).

• Brush fire - Butts Rd. (Toomsuba).

• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).

• Emergency medical service call - C.A. Pickard (Long Creek).

• Grass fire - Espey Rd. (Bailey).

• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20/EB (Toomsuba).

• Brush fire - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).

• Vehicle fire - Interstate 59/NB (Meehan).

• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).

• Brush fire - Interstate 59 NB (Lost Gap).

• Brush fire - Okatibbee Dam Rd. (Collinsville).

• Assist - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Lauderdale).

• Motor vehicle accident - J. W. Reynolds Rd. (Southeast)

• Brush fire - Interstate59/141mm (Meehan).

• Vehicle fire - Pine Springs/Windsor (Suqualena).

• Brush fire - Aycock (Long Creek).

• Motor vehicle fire - Interstate 20/163mm (Toomsuba).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

