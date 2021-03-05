Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault/threat - Saciyaah Mosley, born in 1995, 5117 Northview Dr. Apt. 13, Meridian. Mosley is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Telephone harassment - Ajah M. Jones, born in 1998, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 96, Meridian. Jones is also charged with petit larceny.
• Trespassing - Dralyn Q. Terrell, born in 2000, 2333 19th Ave. Meridian. Terrell is also charged with petit larceny.
• Simple assault/threat - Keitric L. Randle Jr., born in 1999, 1801 24th St. Apt. F2, Meridian. Randle Jr. is also charged with simple assault. • Disorderly conduct - Terrell Jackson, born in 2003, 1501 12th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - David A. Gordon, born in 1977, 2185 Knox Rd., Toomsuba. Gordon is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Domestic violence - James Phillips, born in 1986, 2605 52nd Apt. D14, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 1800 block of 11th St., 9:43 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Alarm system activation, no fire unintentional, 4555 35th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, Interstate 20/59 EB; 1601 Frontage.
• Not reported, 149 Interstate 20/59 WB; 3310 Hwy. 39.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident, MM149 (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call, Collinsville Rd. (Collinsville).
• Brush fire, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
