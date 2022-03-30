Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• DUI/first offense - Matthew Allan Brownell, 41, 3740 Northshore Dr., Toomsuba. Brownell is also charged with seat belt violation, driving with suspended license.

• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Daniel James Cutway, 35, 163 Orange St., Hamilton, Ala.

• DUI/first offense - Jiderous Leronni Demonte Forbes, 22, 4610 Paulding St., Meridian. Forbes is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, improper equipment, no liability insurance.

• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Albert Charles Hicks Jr., 24, 2107 41st Ave., Meridian. Hicks is also charged with failure to pay, sale of controlled substance/two counts, possession of controlled substance.

• Failure to pay - William Andrew Peters, 32, 530 Johnson Lane, Meridian.

• Burglary/dwelling house - Abraham Patrick Portis, 51, 3146 E Cook Rd., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Cordario Rayshone Darden, 35, 219 Casson Rd., Porterville.

• Obtained controlled substance/fraud means - Caleb Lee Davenport, 32, 2569 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.

• Sale of controlled substance/two counts - John Jamarquese Little, 29, 3491 Lick Skillet Rd., Meridian. Little is also charged with sale of Fentanyl/two counts.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Traffic stop

• Blue Top Rd/Hwy. 11/80.

• 9th St/37th Ave.

Stolen vehicle

• Fairchild Rd.

Burglary attempt

• Old Hwy. 80W.

Burglary

• Center Hill Rd.

Accident hit and run

• Shelton Shelby Rd.

Observation

• Russell/Topton Rd.

Accident no injuries

• Hwy. 495.

• Will Garrett Rd.

Pick-up wanted

• Johnson Lane.

Drug activity

• Hwy. 80W.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Lock-in - 3400 27th.

• Medical assist; assist EMS crew - 1415 College.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2136 23rd; 8304 Harvey Cut-Off.

• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 510 53rd; 529 C St.

• Alarm system activation, no fire/unintentional - 3716 Hwy. 39.

• Brush or brush/grass mixture fire - 2306 27th.

• Dispatched and cancelled en route - 521 Pippins.

• Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) - 3130 Hwy. 39.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 500 Hwy. 11/80.

• Not reported - 2310 North Hills; 310 53rd; 3500 Hwy. 39; 4813 37th; 4899 Royal; 5118 15th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Structure fire - Green Loop Rd. (Lauderdale, Northeast, Sam Dale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

