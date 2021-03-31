Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Aggravated assault/two counts - Kenquavis Qaterreon Dubose, 20, 2034 Russell St., Lake Charles, La. Dubose is also charged with shooting into dwelling house, shooting into a vehicle, drive-by shooting, possession of a stolen firearm.

• Trespassing - Jeanette Nelson, born in 1954, 2665 St Luke St., Meridian.

• Simple assault - Sheena V. Tingle, born in 1989, 1801 24th St., Meridian. Tingle is also charged with simple assault threat.

• Domestic violence - Brian Dixon, born in 1982, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 111, Meridian.

• DUI/other - Lacedric S. Williams Jr., born in 1996, 8884 Village Ln., Meridian. Williams Jr. is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

• Possession of marijuana - Decarlus Tims, born in 1994, 1733 46th Ave., Meridian. Tims is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

• Shoplifting - Brittany Brown, born in 1990, 2811 St Luke St., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Tazarra Armstrong, born in 1981, 4602 Paulding St., Meridian.

• Shoplifting - Barbara A. James, born in 1971, 4311 5th St. Apt. 1, Meridian.

• DUI/other - Samuel E. Brewer, born in 1966, 2218 47th Ave., Meridian. Brewer is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.

Auto burglary

• 3700 block of 8th St., 1:24 p.m.

Shootings

• 500 block of 26th Ave., 10:11 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Kristopher Michael Darden, 19, 4720 Hickory Hills Circle, Meridian.

• Burglary-Commercial Bldg./nine counts - Robert Lee Davis, 47, 3826 5th St., Meridian. Davis is also charged with probation/violation.

• Failure to pay - Donny (Donnie) Wayne Allen, 55, 8122 Allen Rd., Collinsville.

• Probation violation/parole - Trazarra Rodigcus Armstrong, 39, 4602 Paulding St., Meridian.

• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - James L. Westerfield, 34, 4524 25th Ct., Meridian. Westerfield is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.

Shooting

• Fred Haguewood Rd.

Theft

• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.

• Grissom Rd.

• Alamucha Whynot, Toomsuba.

Burglary to vehicle

• Jeffery Acres Rd.

Welfare check

• Hwy. 19N

Vandalism

• Murphy Dr.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 80W (Meehan).

• Brush fire, Shiloh Vimville Rd. (Southeast).

• Emergency medical service call, Bethel Cemetery Rd. (Toomsuba).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 82 emergency runs Tuesday through Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

