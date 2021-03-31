Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Aggravated assault/two counts - Kenquavis Qaterreon Dubose, 20, 2034 Russell St., Lake Charles, La. Dubose is also charged with shooting into dwelling house, shooting into a vehicle, drive-by shooting, possession of a stolen firearm.
• Trespassing - Jeanette Nelson, born in 1954, 2665 St Luke St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Sheena V. Tingle, born in 1989, 1801 24th St., Meridian. Tingle is also charged with simple assault threat.
• Domestic violence - Brian Dixon, born in 1982, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 111, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Lacedric S. Williams Jr., born in 1996, 8884 Village Ln., Meridian. Williams Jr. is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Possession of marijuana - Decarlus Tims, born in 1994, 1733 46th Ave., Meridian. Tims is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Shoplifting - Brittany Brown, born in 1990, 2811 St Luke St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Tazarra Armstrong, born in 1981, 4602 Paulding St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Barbara A. James, born in 1971, 4311 5th St. Apt. 1, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Samuel E. Brewer, born in 1966, 2218 47th Ave., Meridian. Brewer is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Auto burglary
• 3700 block of 8th St., 1:24 p.m.
Shootings
• 500 block of 26th Ave., 10:11 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Kristopher Michael Darden, 19, 4720 Hickory Hills Circle, Meridian.
• Burglary-Commercial Bldg./nine counts - Robert Lee Davis, 47, 3826 5th St., Meridian. Davis is also charged with probation/violation.
• Failure to pay - Donny (Donnie) Wayne Allen, 55, 8122 Allen Rd., Collinsville.
• Probation violation/parole - Trazarra Rodigcus Armstrong, 39, 4602 Paulding St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - James L. Westerfield, 34, 4524 25th Ct., Meridian. Westerfield is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Shooting
• Fred Haguewood Rd.
Theft
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
• Grissom Rd.
• Alamucha Whynot, Toomsuba.
Burglary to vehicle
• Jeffery Acres Rd.
Welfare check
• Hwy. 19N
Vandalism
• Murphy Dr.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 80W (Meehan).
• Brush fire, Shiloh Vimville Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Bethel Cemetery Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 82 emergency runs Tuesday through Wednesday at 2 p.m.
