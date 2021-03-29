Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Shoplifting - Monica Graham, born in 1981, 1010 N Frontage Rd. Rm 115, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Demetrise L. Cotton, born in 1991, 521 Maple St., Jackson.
• Resisting arrest - Samuel A. Denmon, born in 1984, 10444 Morgan Rd., Meridian.
• Simple assault threat/two counts - Johnta R. Fowler, born in 1975, 1723 16th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - John W. Price Jr., born in 1979, 3009 Willow Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Ezekeyus Clay, born in 2002, 490 11th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Clint A. Dearman, born in 1986, 5255 Hwy. 18E, Quitman.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Danika S. Conner, born in 1992, 4305 Paulding St., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - France D. Holder, born in 1981, 5404 1st St., Meridian. Holder is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Willie D. Hopson, born in 1945, 911 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Eddie Durr, born in 1968, 301 63rd Place Apt. 27, Meridian.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Marcus Hall, born in 1995, 3810 10th St., Meridian.
• Indecent exposure - Robin C. Willis, born in 1973, 229 Jasper St., Shubuta. Willis is also charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace.
• Carrying a concealed weapon - Jaquawn T. Thomas, born in 2001, 1727 34th Ave., Meridian. Thomas is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/other - David W. West, born in 1987, 1040 Aycock Rd., Meridian. West is also charged with shoplifting.
• Shoplifting - Ava R. Sheffield, born in 1988, 1609 Broadmoor Dr. Apt. 385, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Tamela D. Boston, born in 1991, 535 54th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Charleszette D. Jones, born in 1987, 2111 27th Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with public drunk.
• Trespassing - Angela Bratton, born in 1965, homeless.
• DUI/other - Jason L. Leddon, born in 1983, 6311 Grantham Rd., Meridian. Leddon is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI - Stephen P. Johnston, born in 1981, 118 Stafford Dr., Gilbertown, Ala. Johnston is also charged with possession of marijuana.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Robbery
• 2000 block of Hwy. 19N, 2:31 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8:11 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South, 5:14 p.m.
• 3100 block of 28th St., 9:19 a.m.
• 3900 block of 34th St., 1:45 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2500 block of 43rd Ave., 6:23 a.m.
• 2500 block of 16th Ave., 2:18 p.m.
Shootings
• 2300 block of 41st Ave., 5:37 p.m.
• 1900 block of 20th Ave., 1:44 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 17 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Kerry Wayne Gilmer, 51, 5928 Hwy. 494, Little Rock, Miss. Gilmer is also charged with careless driving.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Jason Lorrelle Gray, 18, 3300 Glenmore Ave., Cincinatti, Ohio.
• Possession of cocaine - Demetric Hashaun Hopson, 42, 7967 Lauderale/Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Hopson. Hopson is also charged with possession of controlled substance.
• Probation violation/parole - James Henry Jones Jr., 49, 1910 Carmel Ridge Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Dillon Tanner Long, 22, switched tag/license plate. Long is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, seat belt violation, possession of controlled substance.
• DUI/first offense - Rhonda Lesharon Mitchell, 48, 100 Gail Ave., York, Ala. Mitchell is also charged with improper equipment.
• Probation violation/parole - Deanna Dianne Stallings, 50, 903 A St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole/two counts - Gregory Lavern Stribling, 41, 3203 12th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Dajour Qushun Taylor, 29, 2436 Highland Ave., Meridian. Taylor is also charged with seat belt violation, possession of marijuana in vehicle, no driver’s license.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Theft
• Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
• Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
Accident hit and run
• Russell Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
Malicious mischief
• Lake St., Meridian.
• Packy Rd., Lauderdale.
Vandalism
• Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
Accident unknown
• Allen Swamp Rd., Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• Old 8th St. Rd. N Mayerhoff Rd., Meridian.
Follow up
• Hwy. 496, Toomsuba.
Shooting
• Fred Haguewood Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency Medical Rescue Service, Yachtsman Dr. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
