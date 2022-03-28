Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Failure to pay - Van Brooks, 57, 2033 Hwy. 11/80.
• Trespassing - Melissa Amanda Dew, 42, 2900 Atwood Rd., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Alejandro Rojas Espino, 56, 9551 Fred Clayton Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay/two counts - Jerbreshia Nicole Kirk, 22, 117 60 H Ave., Meridian.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense/two counts - Miguel Angel Lozano, 43, 1409 James Pardin Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Antonio Davon McClendon, 32, 3915 35th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Erica Lynn McWilliams, 25, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 84, Meridian. McWilliams is also charged with no license resident, no liability insurance.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - John David Oliver, 44, 3452 Yachtsman Dr., Toomsuba.
• Trespassing - Christopher Erik Shappell, 41, 4803 37th St., Meridian. • Driving under the influence of other substance - Marcus Dewayne Tinsley, 38, 426 46th Ave., Meridian. Tinsley is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, no license tag.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Friday.
Suspicious person
• Hwy. 11/80.
Observation
• Briarwood Rd.
Accident with injuries
• 8th St.
Accident no injuries
• Melvin Swain Rd.
• Hwy. 80W.
Shooting
• Hwy. 19N.
• Poplar Springs Dr.
Burglary already occupied
• Lauderdale/Toomsuba Rd.
Meet complainant
• Honeysuckle Dr.
• Constitution Ave.
Vandalism
• Bunk Newell Rd.
Traffic stop
• North Lakeland Dr.
• Blue Top Rd/Hwy. 11/80.
Safety checkpoint
• Causeyville Rd/Zero Rd.
• Valley Rd/31st Ave.
• Hwy. 496/Old Wire Rd.
Shoplifting
• Sandflat Rd.
Domestic violence
• Yachtsman Dr.
Theft
• Bolen/Long Creek Rd.
Missing person
• Lake Shore Dr.
Stolen vehicle
• Fairchild Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 3120 Valley.
• Not reported - 2415 Hillcrest; 2925 State.
• Alarm system activation, no fire/unintentional - 1406 16th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Brushfire - Meehan-Savoy Rd. W (Meehan, South).
• Structure fire - Pauldin Rd. (Meehan, Lost Gap, South).
• Structure fire assist - Welch Rd. (Toomsuba, Lauderdale, Russel).
• Structure fire - Valley Rd. (South, Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call - Vimville-Causeyville Rd. (Causeyville).
• Grass fire - Longwood Dr. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
