The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Aggravated assault/domestic violence/two counts - Aletha Lisa Bell, 53, 1625 Sandflat Rd., Meridian.

• Failure to appear - Edris S. Hampton, 32, 1805 36th Ave., Meridian.

• Public drunk - Betty Ann Luke, 58, 567 Hwy. 495, Bailey.

• Contempt of court - Hunter Allen Mitchell, 30, 12285 Schamberville Ln., Collinsville.

• Probation violation/parole - Delontay Preston Scott, 29, 2305 D St. Apt. 1-4, Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Rakeith Raysean Watson, 32, 10415 Rabbit Rd. Lot 58, Lauderdale.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

DUI/first offense

• State Blvd/25th St.

Theft

• Causeyville Rd.

Shooting

• Lizelia Rd.

Accident

• Will Garrett Rd.

Burglary to vehicle

• Old Homestead Rd/Hwy. 11/80.

Vandalism

• Stinson Cemetery Rd.

Drug activity

• Mt. Carmel Rd/Gordon White Rd.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 27 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

