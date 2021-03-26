Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence/two counts - Aletha Lisa Bell, 53, 1625 Sandflat Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Edris S. Hampton, 32, 1805 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Betty Ann Luke, 58, 567 Hwy. 495, Bailey.
• Contempt of court - Hunter Allen Mitchell, 30, 12285 Schamberville Ln., Collinsville.
• Probation violation/parole - Delontay Preston Scott, 29, 2305 D St. Apt. 1-4, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Rakeith Raysean Watson, 32, 10415 Rabbit Rd. Lot 58, Lauderdale.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
DUI/first offense
• State Blvd/25th St.
Theft
• Causeyville Rd.
Shooting
• Lizelia Rd.
Accident
• Will Garrett Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Old Homestead Rd/Hwy. 11/80.
Vandalism
• Stinson Cemetery Rd.
Drug activity
• Mt. Carmel Rd/Gordon White Rd.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 27 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
