Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Simple assault threat - Yvondraa Jenkins, born in 1978, 5151 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Rachel C. Horner, born in 1965, 6745 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. Horner is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Public drunk - Jerrel Rigdon, born in 1967, homeless. Rigdon is also charged with littering, possession of marijuana.
• DUI/refusal - Reggie Outlaw, born in 1977, 601 52nd Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Hesha Hill, born in 2002, 7100 Old Hwy. 80 W, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Stolen vehicles
• 500 block of Hwy. 19S, 3:19 p.m.
Shootings
• 700 block of Hwy. 19N, 3:14 p.m.
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Robert Anderson, 27, PO Box 43, Pickens. Anderson is also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.
• DUI/first offense - Vernon Lewis Bailey, 40, 1443 43rd Ave., Meridian. Bailey is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• Probation violation/parole - Rachel Card Horner, 56, 101 Lower Bethlehem Rd., Winona.
• Sexual battery - Ryan Charles Knight, 23, 209 Idlewood Dr., Waveland.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Terrell Thompson Jr., 20, 8197 Evergreen St., Collinsville. Thompson Jr. is also charged with seat belt violation/five counts, disregard of traffic device/six counts, failure to signal/nine counts, no license tag, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, driving on wrong side of road, improper passing.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Angela Toole, 53, 506 Front St. Apt. 1-5, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Theft
• Causeyville Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Structure fire, Bunk Newell (Causeyville, Southeast, Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call, Frazier Rd. (Martin).
• Motor vehicle accident, Shelby Gressett Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 494 (Collinsville
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
