Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Disorderly conduct - Chad L. Skinner, born in 1971, 118 Wickware Rd., Newton. Skinner is also charged with destroying public property.
• Willful trespassing - Bonnie J. McCoy, born in 1978, 2133 19th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Ladarius T. Johnson, born in 1990, 2920 10th Ave., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Public drunk - Kadijah L. Kirkland, born in 1996, 1823 MLK Jr. Memorial Dr., Meridian. Kirkland is also charged with resisting arrest, willful trespassing.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 4800 block of Great River Dr., 11:18 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired call but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole - Jerry Lavern Earl, 47, 8164 Barnhill Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Blake Adam Martin, 25, 11129 Hill Thompson Rd., Collinsville. Martin is also charged with driving on wrong side of road, driving with suspended license, no liability insurance.
• Robbery-Armed - Michael Dylan Dooley, 21, 5358 8th St. Ext., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Clifford Scott Joyner Jr., 40, 8724 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Lauderdale.
• Trespassing - Tanielu Hanipale Malae, 38, 11 NW 101st Terrace, Kansas City, Mo. Malae is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Quincy Antonio Randle, 42, 1722 25th Ave., Meridian. Randle is also charged with no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Shooting into dwelling house/two counts - Delon O’Neal Sanders, 19, 4509 5th St., Meridian. Sanders is also charged with aggravated assault.
• DUI/first offense - Morgan Stanleigh Wash, 23, 6232 11th Ave., Meridian. Wash is also charged with failure to signal lane change, expired tag, no liability insurance, improper equipment, fleeing arrest, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Theft
• Will Garrett Rd.
• 22nd Ave. S.
• Constitution Ave.
Meet complainant
• Center Hill Rd.
• Honeysuckle Dr.
Accident with injuries
• Vimville Causeyville Rd.
• 8th St.
Accident no injuries
• Dogwood Lake Rd/Hwy. 493.
• Whippoorwill Rd.
• Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19N SB.
• Interstate 20/59 EB.
Grand larceny
• Long Creek Rd.
Burglary/already occupied
• Hwy. 11/80.
Suspicious person
• Hwy. 11/80.
Observation
• Briarwood Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• EMS call, party transported by non-fire agency - 1349 Will Wright.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 506 Front St.; 4258 Poplar Springs.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 247 Frontage.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 700 Bonita Lakes.
• Not reported - 4825 8th; 5218 16th; 1914 11th; 2614 Davis; 4503 3rd; 4813 Valley.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Fire alarm - Welch Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 27 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
