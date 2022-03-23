Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Malicious mischief - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 5806 Mosby Rd., Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Domestic violence - Dezjuan D. Moffite, born in 2002, 2427 4th Ave., Apt. C17, Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Angel C. Bennett, born in 1987, 2122 26th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - John B. Brown, born in 1988, 425 Grand Oak Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Krystal S. Blakely, born in 1988, 2801 43rd Ave., Meridian. Blakely is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, child endangerment.
• Disturbance of a business - Damon Dearman, born in 1977, homeless.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Cierra L. Jennings, born in 1985, 8697 King Rd., Bailey. Jennings is also charged with indecent exposure.
• DUI - Terry L. Rice, born in 1974, 624 52nd Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Robert A. Herrington, born in 1983, 555 Brown St., Shubuta.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Natalie N. Killen, born in 1982, 4806 King Rd., Meridian. Killen is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI - Rondarian J. Hersey, born in 1994, 8609 King Rd., Bailey. Hersey is also charged with domestic violence.
• Domestic violence - Donny M. Scott, born in 1976, 3910 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Devonte J. Hamilton, born in 2000, 1211 MLK Jr. Memorial Dr., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Kevin A. Broussard, born in 1969, 1819 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Giving false information - James D. Grice, born in 1988, 1038 12th St., Meridian. Grice is also charged with domestic violence.
• Shoplifting/Family Dollar - Justin E. Dearman, born in 1996, 788 Scruggs Rd., Meridian.
• DUI - Henry D. Rodriguez, born in 2000, 1332 N Woodcrest Ave. Denham Springs, La.
• DUI - Brandon J. Ellison, born in 1987, 994 Fireside Dr. Prattville, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 100 block of 7th Ave., 2:39 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1300 block of 19th St., 2:39 p.m.
• 3700 block of Highland Ave., 11:59 a.m.
• 300 block of Hwy. 19N, 11:06 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 6300 block of Oakland Forrest Court, 6:45 a.m.
• 3900 block of Davis St., 6:45 a.m.
• 1800 block of 24th St., 7:30 a.m.
• 6200 block of Oakland Park St., 9:51 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of 15th Ave., 11:37 a.m.
Robbery
• 5200 block of Hwy. 493, 8:31 p.m.
Shootings
• 3800 block of 7th St., 3:52 p.m.
• 3800 block of 7th St., 2:59 p.m.
• MM 153 on Interstate 20/59, 8:26 p.m.
• 500 block of 40th Ave., 11:09 p.m.
• 1700 block of 14th St., 9:04 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 36 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 8 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Felony malicious mischief/vandalism - Willie Edward Cherry, 54, 4015 Old Rock Rd. Lot #46, Porterville.
• Probation violation/parole - Jacoby Marquez Dunnigan, 29, 1819 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Stevie Mark Gordon Jr., 32, 3485 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Quatrianna Dekecia Grace, 24, 1256 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Alonzo Norman, 32, 3312 Highland Ave., Meridian. Norman is also charged with the sale of methamphetamine/two counts, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Probation violation/parole - Fernando Jamal Ruffin, 27, 107 71st, Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Suspended driver’s license - Shakara Shondrell Smith, 30, 3412 35th Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with failure to pay, animal cruelty/kill or injure, insurance card law in vehicle.
• Failure to pay - Jibri Ovie Williams, 38, 2006 18th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Safety checkpoint
• Old Wire Rd.
Meet complainant
• Ball Diamond Rd.
• Collinsville/Martin Rd.
• Constitution Ave.
Possession/person
• Cook Rd.
Disturbance
• Hwy. 19S.
Accident hit and run
• Will Garrett Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 11/80.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• CO detector activation due to malfunction - 521 Pippins.
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 2622 Frontage.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1201 28th; 914 Bonita; 3217 Hillside.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 1929 32nd; 521 C.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 715 Bonita.
• Not reported - 2211 43rd; 901 1st; 3199 Hwy. 39.
• Lightning strike (no fire) - 1020 22nd.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 1799 13th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Grass fire - Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Structure fire - Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek, Clarkdale, Southeast).
• Structure fire - Woods Rd. (Suqualena).
• Structure fire - Causeyville Rd. (Causeyville, Toomsuba).
• Structure fire - Grissom Rd. (Bailey, Northeast, Martin).
• Grass fire - Greenhill Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call - W Lauderdale Rd.
• Trash fire - Bolen Long Creek Rd. (Southeast).
• Assist - Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
• Fire alarm - Russell Topton Rd. (Marion/Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident - Dunrovin Rd. (South). • Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 80W (Lost Gap). • Motor vehicle accident - Campground Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Assist - Old Hwy. 19 (Vimville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
