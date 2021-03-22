Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Disorderly conduct - Brittney Brown, born in 1993, homeless. Brown is also charged with trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Michael J. Chism, born in 1980, 1712 5th Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Jimmy Williams, born in 1991, 2457 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Brittney Brown, born in 1993, homeless.
• Stalking - Jason Leddon, born in 1983, 903 A St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Otis L. Watkins, born in 1990, 6450 Confederate Dr., Marion.
• Disorderly conduct - Olajuwan Adams, born in 1990, homeless.
• Domestic violence - Lavernez D. Kennedy, born in 1998, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 2, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Cathanna Rutledge, born in 1983, 5616 Fred Haguewood Rd., Meridian.
• Forgery/uttering - Richard O. Carson, born in 1966, 537 40th Ave., Meridian. Carson is also charged with trespass less than larceny.
• DUI - Rodrick G. Rankin, born in 1975, 1801 24th St. Apt. C2, Meridian.
• DUI - Jacoby L. Wells, born in 1993, 171 56th Ave., Meridian. Wells is also charged with public profanity.
• Giving false information - Tyler Wells, born in 1994, 4214 21st St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Gabrielle L. Shelton, born in 2002, 2859 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Wayde E. Cash, born in 1992, 3412 69th Ave., Meridian. Cash is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Jessinya F. Ezell, born in 1991, 5121 5th St., Meridian. Ezell is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI/refusal - Jonathan W. Sipp, born in 1991, 802 64th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Thomas McCoy, born in 1986, 2123 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Child neglect - McKaila A. Rushing, born in 2001, 9840 Chunky Duffee Rd., Little Rock, Miss.
• Willful trespassing - Christopher Randle, born in 1990, 5942 Tubbs Rd., Toomsuba.
• Shoplifting - Hallie Hightower, born in 1996, homeless. Hightower is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Disorderly conduct - Demondrae Robinson, born in 1981, 360 Dewberry Ln., Butler, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Robbery
• 2400 block of Hwy. 19N, 7:49 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 4500 block of 8th St., 9:13 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1000 block of North Frontage Rd., 7:03 a.m.
• 2300 block of South Frontage Rd., 9:13 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 600 block of 8th Ave., 8:20 a.m.
• 2800 block of Chandler St., 7:42 p.m.
• 7000 block of 10th St., 1:56 a.m.
• 3900 block of 34th St., 8:29 a.m.
• 1300 block of 19th St., 8:54 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 4000 block of 35th Ave., 4:11 p.m.
• 1500 block of 13th Ave., 10:24 p.m.
• 1900 block of 26th Ave., 12:45 a.m.
• 4300 block of Highland Park Dr., 11:20 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Aggravated assault/two counts - Planereo Martinez Bell, 33, 4600 25th Ct., Meridian. Bell is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• DUI/first offense - Bradley Dewayne Cantrell, 33, 201 Edwards Ave., Pass Christian.
• Contempt of court/16 counts - Corey Joseph Friend, 33, 6230 Grantham Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Wesley Granger, 19, 114 Fourth St., Scooba.
• Possession of firearm while possession of other substance - Quadarius S. Hall, 29, 2809 St. Lukes St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Carey C. Horner, 55, 635 Azalea Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Steven Wayne Manis, 30, 1427 Will Wright Rd., Meridian. Manis is also charged with improper lane usage, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Failure to pay - Naman Lamon Mason, 30, 1411 29th Ave., Toomsuba.
• Probation violation/parole - Jordan Lee Ogden, 29, 4524 Hwy. 39 N Apt. C-79, Meridian.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Wilbur Reynard Sims Jr., 28, 2416 42nd Ave., Meridian. Sims Jr. is also charged with possession of firearm while in possession of controlled substance, possession of Oxycodone, sale of drugs near church or school enhanced.
• Telephone harassment - Hanna Smith, 24, 559 CR Stonewall.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Accident no injuries
• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
Accident with injuries
• Collinsville Martin Rd., Collinsville.
Disturbance
• Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey.
Accident hit and run
• Fisher Rd., Meridian.
Observation
• Interstate 20EB, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Structure fire, Hwy. 499 (Collinsville, Bailey, Suqualena).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 59 (Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Assist, Marion Russell Rd. (Russell, Marion).
• Emergency medical service call, Covington Loop Rd. (Causeyville).
• Brushfire, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Bolen Long Creek (Southeast).
• Brushfire, Johnny Bailey Rd. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
