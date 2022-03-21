Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests at 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Public drunk - Miles Demetris Jones, 39, 7073 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Meridian. Jones is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officers.

• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Tarmacia Vaseandray Mack, 27, 3109 Parkway Blvd., Meridian. Mack is also charged with no driver’s license.

• DUI/first offense - Jason Louis Mosley, 35, 790 Broach Rd., Daleville. Mosley is also charged with no liability insurance.

• DUI/first offense - Anette Alford White, 83, 425 Grand Oak Dr., Meridian. White is also charge with improper lane usage.

• DUI/third offense/two counts - Cedric Demikus Williams, 45, 1618 6th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Traffic stop

• 41st Ave.

• Hwy. 19N.

• B St.

• Hwy. 39N Briarwood Blvd.

Theft

• Purvis Rd.

• Constitution Ave.

Burglary already occupied

• Hwy. 45N.

Pursuit traffic

• Hwy. 45 Minnow Bucket Rd.

Accident unknown

• Rivers Rd/Russell Mt. Gilead Rd.

Burglary to vehicle

• 5th St.

Safety check-point

• Hwy. 39/Daleville Prismatic Rd.

• Old Wire Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Building fire - 1414 34th; 2723 31st.

• Dispatched and canceled en route - 3233 Parkway.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1900 24th; 2920 8th; 2112 35th; 1500 40th.

• Municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm - 103 Frontage.

• Not reported - 150 Interstate 20/59WB; 1555 Tommy Webb; 1605 North Hills; 2723 31st; 1609 8th; 406 58th; 6803 13th.

• Alarm system activation, no fire/unintentional - 6500 North Hills.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 3999 40th.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 3199 Hwy. 39; 2301 Hwy. 39.

• Passenger vehicle fire - 152 Interstate 20/59 EB.

• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - 346 60th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 45N (Lauderdale).

• Emergency medical rescue - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba). • Emergency medical service call - Causeyville Rd. (Toomsuba).

• Brushfire - mm165 (Toomsuba).

• Tree down - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Lauderdale).

• Trash fire - Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek).

• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 11/80 (Russell).

• Emergency medical service call - Koosa Dr. (Marion).

• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20/59 EB (Toomsuba).

• Grass fire - Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey, Suqualena).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

