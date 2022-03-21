Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests at 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Public drunk - Miles Demetris Jones, 39, 7073 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Meridian. Jones is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officers.
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Tarmacia Vaseandray Mack, 27, 3109 Parkway Blvd., Meridian. Mack is also charged with no driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Jason Louis Mosley, 35, 790 Broach Rd., Daleville. Mosley is also charged with no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Anette Alford White, 83, 425 Grand Oak Dr., Meridian. White is also charge with improper lane usage.
• DUI/third offense/two counts - Cedric Demikus Williams, 45, 1618 6th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Traffic stop
• 41st Ave.
• Hwy. 19N.
• B St.
• Hwy. 39N Briarwood Blvd.
Theft
• Purvis Rd.
• Constitution Ave.
Burglary already occupied
• Hwy. 45N.
Pursuit traffic
• Hwy. 45 Minnow Bucket Rd.
Accident unknown
• Rivers Rd/Russell Mt. Gilead Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• 5th St.
Safety check-point
• Hwy. 39/Daleville Prismatic Rd.
• Old Wire Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Building fire - 1414 34th; 2723 31st.
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 3233 Parkway.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1900 24th; 2920 8th; 2112 35th; 1500 40th.
• Municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm - 103 Frontage.
• Not reported - 150 Interstate 20/59WB; 1555 Tommy Webb; 1605 North Hills; 2723 31st; 1609 8th; 406 58th; 6803 13th.
• Alarm system activation, no fire/unintentional - 6500 North Hills.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 3999 40th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 3199 Hwy. 39; 2301 Hwy. 39.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 152 Interstate 20/59 EB.
• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - 346 60th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 45N (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical rescue - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba). • Emergency medical service call - Causeyville Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Brushfire - mm165 (Toomsuba).
• Tree down - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Trash fire - Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 11/80 (Russell).
• Emergency medical service call - Koosa Dr. (Marion).
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20/59 EB (Toomsuba).
• Grass fire - Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey, Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.