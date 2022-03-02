Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Disorderly conduct - Tommy L. Wiley III, born in 1994, 5224 Valley St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Timothy Johnson, born in 1988, 4101 50th St., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Denise Ezell, born in 1988, 3904 34th St., Meridian. Ezell is also charged with trespassing, simple assault/three counts.
• DUI/refusal - Bobby C. Clark Jr., born in 1957, 2312 10th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Emma K. Wright, born in 2002, 20297 Little Coontail Rd., Aberdeen. Wright is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI - Robert J. Virgil II, born in 1981, 230 Grand Cypress Dr., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Theresa C. Belvin, born in 1972, 2382 Muley Rd., Decatur.
• Domestic violence - Tommy J. Goree, born in 1971, 3614 24th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Cheryl M. Bertrand, born in 1970, 1619 25th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Kenton A. Johnson, born in 1997, 3817 29th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Demarcus M. Rush, born in 1996, 2610 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Reubon J. Kelly, born in 2001, 648 Layton Dr., Gulfport.
• Possession of marijuana - Jayden S. Drummond, born in 2001, 241 N Main St., Petal.
• Possession of marijuana - Demond Q. Brown Jr., born in 2002, 730 S 12th St. Port Allen, La. Brown Jr. is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Disorderly conduct - Eddie J. Davis Jr., born in 1989, 1407 22nd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Desmond D. Henderson, born in 1996, 4308 35th St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Latonya K. Glenn, born in 2000, 904 27th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Cortay F. Ragland, born in 1992, 738 Bailey St., Forest.
• DUI/other - Javarius S. Jones, born in 1991, 506 Front St. Apt. G6, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Neftali A. Rojas, born in 2000, 604 58th Ave., Meridian. Rojas is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/other - Javontee M. Terrell, born in 1996, 2901 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Rolando D. McDonald, born in 1996, 9322 Lakewood St., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Marquez A. Green, born in 1998, 9598 Serton Rd. Lot B Lauderdale.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Jaquarion L. Stewart, born in 2003, 2217 25th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Jevon R. Lewis, born in 2000, 8786 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Lauderdale.
• DUI/refusal - Roger S. Grace, born in 1986, 15491 Hwy. 39N Apt. 1 DeKalb.
• DUI/refusal - Justin T. Hughes, born in 1981, 3212 47th St., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Michael J. Chism, born in 1980, 1712 5th Ave., Meridian. Chism is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Domestic violence - Zocquiel I. Drane, born in 1999, 5119 B Place, Meridian.
• Carrying a concealed weapon - Jacoby A. Clayton, born in 1994, 2415 40th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Rodricious M. Griffin, born in 1986, 4537 Welch Ave. Moss Point. Griffin is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Macaulay J. Silliaman, born in 1995, 3434 11th Place, Meridian.
• Possession of alcohol by a minor - Paul H. Lester III, born in 2003, 12370 Schamberville Ln., Collinsville.
• DUI/other - Joanna J. Dorn, born in 1975, 4310 58th Place, Meridian. Dorn is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Incidents
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 1600 block of Tommy Webb Dr., 11:41 a.m.
• 100 block of 22nd Ave. S, 10:28 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., 11:51 a.m.
• 1200 block of 22nd Ave., 12:34 p.m.
• 1500 block of 43rd St., 9:46 a.m.
Shootings
• 1800 block of 36th Ave., 12:36 p.m.
• 1700 block of 30th Ave., 5:53 p.m.
• 700 block of 45th Ave., 6:39 p.m.
• 2200 block of South Frontage Rd., 12:44 a.m.
• 2400 block of 4th Ave., 12:13 a.m.
• 3400 block of 20th St., 5:26 p.m.
• 300 block of 45th Ave., 8:42 p.m.
• 4100 block of 19th St., 10:34 p.m.
• 4600 block of Paulding St., 8:15 a.m.
• 300 block of 46th Ave., 8:59 a.m.
• 3100 block of 36th St., 9:40 a.m.
Church burglary
• 200 block of Hawkins Crossing, 11:20 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 300 block of Hwy. 19N, 10:39 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 51 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 12 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Amanda R. Burt, 49, 626 21st, Meridian.
• Murder - Tina Darling, 43, 2336 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Arson/two counts - Eddie James Davis, 32, homeless, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Joshua William George, 34, 1170 Aycock Rd., Meridian. George is also charged with felon in possession of firearm/two counts, possession of drugs while in possession of firearm, probation violation/parole.
• Burglary commercial bldg. - John Franklin Kelly Jr., 51, 401 59th Ave., Meridian.
• Attempted burglary of commercial bldg. - Khameron Miayel Leflore, 38, 8699 King Rd., Bailey. Leflore is also charged with credit card/intent to defraud/felony.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Zyquan Dezeckeo Deonta Lemon, 23, 1903 26th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Daniel Lavern McShane, 47, 1601 25th Ave., Meridian. McShane is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Robert Van Morrison, 62, 626 21st St., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Lindsey Jinae Mumford, 36, 73 Mumford Dr., Cuba, Ala.
• Domestic violence - Keegan Lee Jones, 30, 12581 Newton Martin Rd., Collinsville. Jones is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Failure to pay - Brikley Stormi Danyele Kelly, 29, 4857 SL Wilson Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Benjamin Latoris Ruffin, 38, 5806 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 39 bypass.
• 23rd St.
• Hwy. 19N.
Burglary
• King Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Constitution Ave.
Shooting
• 45th Ave.
Grand larceny
• Old Wire Rd.
Theft
• Hwy. 494.
• Constitution Ave.
Disturbance
• SL Wilson Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Will Garrett Rd.
Disturbance
• Newton County Martin Rd.
Observation
• Meehan Savoy Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2804 St Andrews; 4803 Great River; 2402 36th; 319 Rubush; 616 33rd; 803 29th.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 2205 12th.
• Public service - 1624 9th.
• Not reported - 397 Makenzie; 200 23rd; 2309 Old North Hills; 2913 Hwy. 11; 3425 40th; 917 42nd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Assist - Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Trash fire - Baylor Rd. (Bailey, Collinsville).
• Brush fire - John C. Stennis (Sam Dale, Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.