Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• (1) Shoplifting/two counts - Dorian Scruggs, born in 1994, homeless. Scruggs is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Public drunk - Jack C. Davis, born in 1991, 9011 East Parkway Ln., Lauderdale. Davis is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Disorderly conduct - William Sowell, born in 1984, 28585 Nora St., Madison, Ala.
• Public drunk - Kevin L. Burris, born in 1996, 1924 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Breanna K. Guthrie, born in 1994, 4244 Zero Rd., Meridian. Guthrie is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Disorderly conduct - Jacobbion D. Brown, born in 1993, 803 29th St. Apt. 1112, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South, 11:33 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 500 block of Constitution Ave., 11:32 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/three counts - Dorothy Jean Dunnigan, 31, 1114 24th Ave, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Gerard George, 57, 10155 Tanglewood Dr., Meridian. George is also charged with littering.
• DUI/first offense - Ethan Daniel Womack, 31, 9614 Hwy. 495, Meridian. Womack is also charged with felon in possession of firearm.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicle
• Causeyville Rd.
Meet complainant
• KOA Campground Rd., Toomsuba.
Theft
• 5th St.
Vandalism
• N Lakeland Dr.
Suspicious person
• Whippoorwill Rd.-Old 8th St.
Accident with injuries
• Causeyville Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Cooking fire, confined to container, 3207 10th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 3617 Parkway; 4901 14th; 901 D.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 1611 10th; 295 Old Country Club Rd.
• Not reported, 152 Interstate 20/59EB; 4016 30th; 5730 19th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 37 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Domestic violence - Deanthony Brown, born in 1983, 127 Luther Walker Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Mercedes Clark, born in 1989, 1801 24th St. Apt. G2, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Dorian Scruggs, born in 1994, homeless. Scruggs is also charged with giving false information.
• DUI/other - Jarrod L. Boykin, born in 1982, 9864 Pleasant Hill Rd., Gilbertown, Ala. Boykin is also charged with giving false information, possession of paraphernalia.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 4500 block of 35th Ave., 8:24 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 3600 block of 35th Ave., 5:41 p.m.
• 2000 block of 15th Ave., 6:03 p.m.
• 3600 block of 35th Ave., 10:23 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Joshua William George, 33, 1170 Aycock Rd., Meridian. George is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Lynn Michelle Hoffer, 36, 2977 Rob Sims Rd., Collinsville. Hoffer is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Carry concealed weapon/two counts - Tyrone Vontae Jackson, 18, 3193 Fort Campbell Rd., Clarksville, Tenn.
• Probation violation/parole - Samantha Lynn Parsons, 29, 114 Oaktrace, Raymond.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Theft
• Hwy. 45.
• Constitution Ave.
Shooting
• Branch Estates Rd.
Meet complainant
• Newell Rd.
• Dees Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Mosley Lake Rd-Center Grove Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Causeyville Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 2710 Hwy.11; 8299 Hwy. 45.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station, 2710 Hwy. 11.
• Not reported, 2519 16th, 8299 Hwy. 45.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Emergency medical service call, Greenhill Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 59 (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 52 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
