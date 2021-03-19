Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole - Jimmy Lee Williams, 29, 3601 40th Ave., Meridian.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Civil complaint - Dylan Dewayne Allen, 26, 5542 Hunter Ridge Rd., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Shawn Michael Gibbs, 33, 8894 Stage Coach Lane, Lauderdale.
• Failure to appear - Dylan Jamal Hinton, 19, 9180 Twitley Branch Rd., Collinsville.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Santarrio Antoine Lyons, 37, 8808 Hwy. 493 Marion.
• DUI/first offense - Nathaniel Michael Monti, 19, 8059 Lot B Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.. Toomsuba. Monti was also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance possession of controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Suspicious person
• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
Burglary/attempted
• Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
Disorderly conduct
• N Hills St. near N Park Dr.
Burglary
• Doerner Lane, Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Lock-in, 519 Azalea.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 440 Hwy. 11/80.
• Not reported, 149 Interstate 20/59 WB; 2126 34th.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction, 105 Frontage.
• Trash or rubbish fire, contained, 200 A St.
• Not reported, 1600 Dogwood; 3850 Hwy. 45; 4308 Hooper.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
