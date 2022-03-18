Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Malicious mischief - Tommy Wiley, born in 1994, 5224 Vally St., Meridian. Wiley is also charged with indecent exposure.
•DUI refusal - Michael McCaleb, born in 1990, 313 60th Ave., Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct - Jemorreo Thomas, born in 1996, 107 71st Pl. Apt. A71.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Stolen Vehicles
• 1600 block of Tommy Webb Dr., 11:49 a.m.
• 800 block of 35th Ave., 502 p.m.
Auto Burglary
• 6400 block of Forrest Cove Dr., 2:21 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Poisoning with intent to kill/injure - Dylan Ray Agent, 29, 2972 A Atwood Rd., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Jarvis Lashun Butler, 27, 739 Waterview Dr., Meridian.
• Disturbance in public place - William Sammy Creel, 53, 9484 Pinesprings Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Braxton Colby Boyd, 29, 3400 21st St., Meridian. Boyd is also charged with hold for outside agency/law enforcment.
•Burglary-commercial - Wayne Carrillo, 36, 465 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Carrillo is also charged with burglary-dwelling house.
•No drivers license - Xavier Jadarrius Curry, 22, 4513 28th St., Meridian. Curry is also charged with insurance card law in vehicle, expired tag, seat belt sheriff’s office, DUI first offense.
•Embezzlement - Jacoby Marquez Eason, 30, 211 North Hills St. Apt. K-5, Meridian.
•Tampering with physical evidence - Jared Patrick Flurry, 29, 133 Lofty Ln., Jackson.
•Probation violation/parole - Robert Wesley Haskins, 37, 7183 Jimmy Smith Rd., Bailey.
•Burglary-commercial - Trae Patrick Hooten, 29, 83158 Lola Dr. Q, Diamond Head, MS. Hooten is also charged with receiving stolen property-felony, conspiracy.
•Probation violation/parole - Jeremiah David Jones, 27, 8968 Lockhart Trailer Ct Rd., Meridian.
•Motor vehicle theft - Derrick McCollum, 44, 21 North Haven Dr., Hattiesburg. McCollum is also charged with grand larceny, motor vehicle theft.
•Failure to pay - William elegy Palmer, 60, 11538 Old Hwy 80 W., Meridian.
•Petit Larceny - Joseph Lloyd Pritchard, 33, 1009 Dr Charles Johnson Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Not Reported - 6th St.; 5th St.
DUI 1st Offense - 41st Ave.; Hickory Grove Rd.; NE Industrial Park Rd. WB; Schamberville Ln.; 14th St.
Burglary - Purvis Rd.
Foreign Warrant; Fugitive; Holding - Hwy 19 N.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Alarm system activation, no fire/unintentional - 2021 30th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2701 52nd.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 1399 20th; 1910 Hwy 19; 192 Frontage.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 910 Hwy 11 80.
• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - 911 26th.
• Not reported - 1160 Industrial Park; 207 Frontage; 2705 North Hills; 3808 25th; 4820 North Park; 720 Hwy 19; 815 33rd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Emergency medical service - SL Wilson Rd. (Southeast).
• Brush fire - Wilson Rd/492 (Bailey).
