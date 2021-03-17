Meridian Police Department 

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday, March 15 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 17:

•Simple assault-Brian L. Boler, born 1980, 2024 39th Avenue, Meridian.

• Petit larceny - Jeremy Spann, born in 1989, 546 Ponta Hills Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Monday, March 15 and March 16: 

Stolen vehicle

• 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive at 4:05 a.m.

• 2900 block of 9th St., 11:47 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 4900 block of 14th Street at 11:59 a.m.

• 700 block of Highway 19 North at 1:31 p.m.

• 3800 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 8:50 a.m.

• 6200 block of 11th Ave., 11:13 a.m.

 Shootings

•Meridian police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department 

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Monday, March 15 and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday, March 17:

• Disturbing the peace - James Cecil Booth,54, 10883 Baylor Road, Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Brando Lee Johnson,37,1661 Scanlan Road, Decatur. Johnson is also charged with destroying private property.

• Vulnerable adult/neglect/exploitation - Suzette Moody,46,1409 61st Court,Meridian. 

• Felony DUI - Torrie Demetrius Clark, 44, 740 JO Thomas Rd., Kewanee.

• Probation violation/parole - Justin Roy House, 38, 2102 1st Ave. House is also charged with child support/failure to pay.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Monday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 17:

Suspicious vehicle

•Old Hwy.45 North, Lauderdale.

Burglary already in the process

• Sam Lackey Road, Meridian.

Suspicious person

• Hwy. 19N.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Monday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 17:

• Medical assist, assist EMS, 2412 37th

• Not reported, 1801 24th; 1432 45th; 2713 25th. 

 The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Monday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 17:

Assist

• E Parkway (Lauderdale).

Motor vehicle accident

• Baylor Rd. (Bailey).

• Interstate 20, (Collinsville).

• Interstate 59 (Meehan).

Emergency medical service call

• Lakewood Circle (Lauderdale).

Ambulance Runs 

Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Tuesday at 4:16 p.m. 

 

