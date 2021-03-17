Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday, March 15 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 17:
•Simple assault-Brian L. Boler, born 1980, 2024 39th Avenue, Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Jeremy Spann, born in 1989, 546 Ponta Hills Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Monday, March 15 and March 16:
Stolen vehicle
• 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive at 4:05 a.m.
• 2900 block of 9th St., 11:47 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 4900 block of 14th Street at 11:59 a.m.
• 700 block of Highway 19 North at 1:31 p.m.
• 3800 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 8:50 a.m.
• 6200 block of 11th Ave., 11:13 a.m.
Shootings
•Meridian police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Monday, March 15 and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday, March 17:
• Disturbing the peace - James Cecil Booth,54, 10883 Baylor Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Brando Lee Johnson,37,1661 Scanlan Road, Decatur. Johnson is also charged with destroying private property.
• Vulnerable adult/neglect/exploitation - Suzette Moody,46,1409 61st Court,Meridian.
• Felony DUI - Torrie Demetrius Clark, 44, 740 JO Thomas Rd., Kewanee.
• Probation violation/parole - Justin Roy House, 38, 2102 1st Ave. House is also charged with child support/failure to pay.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Monday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 17:
Suspicious vehicle
•Old Hwy.45 North, Lauderdale.
Burglary already in the process
• Sam Lackey Road, Meridian.
Suspicious person
• Hwy. 19N.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Monday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 17:
• Medical assist, assist EMS, 2412 37th
• Not reported, 1801 24th; 1432 45th; 2713 25th.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Monday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 17:
Assist
• E Parkway (Lauderdale).
Motor vehicle accident
• Baylor Rd. (Bailey).
• Interstate 20, (Collinsville).
• Interstate 59 (Meehan).
Emergency medical service call
• Lakewood Circle (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Tuesday at 4:16 p.m.
