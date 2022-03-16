Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday
• Simple Assault Threat - Jarrod Boykin, born in 1982, 9864 Pleasant Hill Rd., Gilbertown, AL. Boykin is also charged with six counts of shoplifting and six counts of trespassing.
•Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle - Shea Yates, born in 1996, 2616 18th St., Meridian. Yates is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
•Simple Assault Threat - Marcus Wright, born in 1975, 609 38th Ave., Meridian.
•Public Drunk - Ashley D Whitaker, born in 1991, 4842 CR 320, Enterprise.
•Malicious Mischief - Brian Boler, born in 1980, 2024 39th Ave., Meridian. Boler is also charged with willful trespassing.
•Simple Assault - Freddrikus D Watson, born in 1992, 3318 Davis St., Meridian.
•DUI Refusal - Thea Lovertich, born in 1989, 3509 50th St., Meridian.
•DUI Other - Jaquarion L Stewart, born in 2003, 2217 25th Ave., Meridian. Stewart is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
•Telephone Harassment - Jerry L. Mitchell, born in 1956, 5231 Davidson Rd., Meridian.
•Telephone Harassment - Jacoby M Dunnigan, born in 1992, 1819 12th Ave., Meridian. Duncan is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest.
•Domestic Violence - Jorden Andrews, born in 1994, 1200 61st Ct., Meridian.
•Possession of Marijuana - Janeiro M Mckee, born in 1993, 4112 19th St., Meridian. McKee is also charged with resisting arrest.
•Disturbance of a Business - John S Richard, born in 1963, 2702 10th St., Meridian.
•Telephone Harassment - Cody E Jimerson, born in 1984, 4515 State Blvd, Meridian. Jimerson is also charged with simple assault threat.
•Simple Assault - Ronnie L Pearson, born in 1993, 11538 Old Hwy 80W Lot B, Meridian.
•Shoplifting - Riley A Meyer, born in 1997, 3210 Hickory Grove Rd., Meridian. Meyer is also charged with giving false information, interfering with police.
•Public Drunk - Tony S Jones, born in 1984, 107 71st Pl. Apt. 136, Meridian. Jones is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Stolen Vehicles
•1400 block of 49th Ave., 6:57 p.m.
Auto Burglary
•900 block of 1st Ave. East, 7:09 a.m.
•4300 block of 36th Ave., 5:46 a.m.
•3100 block of Saint Paul St., 7:04 a.m.
•7500 block of Hwy 39 N., 12:37 p.m.
Residential Burglary
•1300 block of North Hills St., 5:16 p.m.
•300 block of 40th Ave., 7:20 p.m.
•5200 block of South Lake Dr., 5:32 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
•Cyberstalking - David Leo Calvert Jr., 47, 258 East Caral Ave., Dekalb.
•Possession of Controlled Substance - Nikeshia Dian Chatham, 34, 435 J Steele Rd., Dothan, AL.
•Disturbance of Family - Travis Eugene Sullivan III, 28, 1534 Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Sullivan is also charged with probation violation/parole.
•Disturbance of Family - Anthony Duane Talley Jr., 41, 1213 A Dogwood Lake Rd., Meridian.
•Probation Violation/Parole - Jessica Lynn Tirone, 45, 5121 5th St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Dispatched and cancelled while leaving station - 2100 23rd; 4205 Country Club.
• Medical Assist, assist EMS crew - 1415 24th.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 2505 29th.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire/unintentional - 2701 Davis.
• Alarm system activation, no fire/unintentional - 200 Georgia Pacific.
• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident - 153 I20/59 EB.
• Water or steam leak - 95 Frontage.
• Not Reported - 546 Bonita; 6606 Hwy 80; 3911 33rd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Emergency medical service - Old Country Club Rd. East (Marion).
• Structure Fire - Roebuck Dr. (Clarkdale, Longcreek, Southeast).
• Fire Alarm - CR 482 (Clarkdale).
• Motor vehicle accident - Smith Spur (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
