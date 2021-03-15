Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Shoplifting - Robert V. Morrison, born in 1959, 3610 41st St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Angela Williams, born in 1972, 4609 Broadmoor Dr. Apt. 121, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Stacy Gavins, born in 1976, 4221 Terry St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Raymond Irby, born in 2002, 2026 38th Ave., Meridian. Irby is also charged with malicious mischief.
• DUI - Kevin J. Walk, born in 1973, 2304 19th Ave., Meridian. Walk is also charged with giving false information.
• Public drunk - Lamar A. Phillips, born in 1984, 117 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Joseph D. Baskin, born in 1976, 1402 52nd Ave., Meridian. Baskin is also charged with willful trespassing, receiving stolen property.
• DUI/other - Shawn L. Odom, born in 1998, 532 Lindley Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Gregory L. Nelson, born in 1980, 2427 4th Ave., Apt. 1A, Meridian.
• DUI - Barion Estes, born in 1978, 7606 Hwy. 184 E Waynesboro. Estes is also charged with domestic violence.
• Public drunk - Mark S. Patterson, born in 1988, 821 Wilson St., Forest.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stolen vehicles
• 2100 block of North Hills St., 6:12 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2400 block of 52nd St., 4 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3100 block of 27th St., 5:53 p.m.
Shootings
• 3100 block of 20th St., 7:27 p.m.
• 1900 block of 33rd Ave., 7:27 p.m.
• 600 block of 44th Ave., 8:50 p.m.
• 4000 block of 40th Ave., 10:46 p.m.
• 2300 block of 28th Ave., 9:49 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 30 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Telephone harassment - Timothy Bryan Almand, 48, 217 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Bradley Shawn Baker, 45, 991 Plantation Rd. Melvin, Ala.
• Simple assault on a police officer - Jarrod Heath Gingell, 42, 2309 56th Ct., Meridian.
• DUI/third offense - Clifton James Gowdy, 48, 1421 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Cordaxter Antonio Grace, 25, 5780 New Hope Rd., DeKalb. Grace is also charged with seat belt violation, no license tag, no driver’s license, felon in possession of a firearm.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Joshua Walter Holifield, 38, 210 Greenfield Lane, Pearl. Holifield is also charged with grand larceny.
• DUI/first offense - Frank Batteast Pollard, 21, 4605 Newell Rd., Meridian. Pollard is also charged with careless driving.
• DUI/second offense - Allen Stewart, 55, 431 CR 161, Stonewall.
• DUI/first offense - Wanda Faye White-Scruggs, 66, 3413 KOA Campground Rd., Meridian. White-Scruggs is also charged with an expired driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Michael Scott Wood, 39, 967 Lake St., Meridian. Wood is also charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Vandalism
• Old Wire Rd.
• Hwy. 19S.
Accident with injuries
• Murphy Rd/Hwy. 496.
• Old 8th St. Rd/Meyerhoff Rd.
Safety Check Point
• Laurel Ridge Rd.
Disturbance
• Cow Creek Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving the station, 1806 Frontage.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 435 56th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 4599 10th.
• Not reported, 2428 Old Marion; 3400 St. Paul; 5520 North Hills; 9100 Mayerhoff; 2016 Hwy. 45; 2425 St.; 5004 Druid; 5121 Great River.
• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire, 4503 5th.
• Lock-out - 1555, Tommy Webb.
• Outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire, 4409 11th.
• Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, 1318 34th.
• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire, 3104 40th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 2301 Hwy. 39.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Grassfire, Hwy. 496 (Russell, Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 496 (Southeast).
• Vehicle fire, Byrd Doerner Rd. (Martin).
• Structure fire, Chickasaw St. (Martin, Marion, Russell).
• Emergency medical service call, Myers Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Brushfire, Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
