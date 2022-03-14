Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
•Possession of Controlled Substance - Destiny Hope Adams, 21, 603 Hawkins Crossing Dr., Meridian.
•Contempt of Court - Ernesto Emmanuel Allen-Valdez, 30, 4915 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
•Suspended Drivers License - Jason Jakari Betts, 45, 10241 Woods Rd., Meridian. Betts is also charged with driving under the influence/refusal to take test, no liability insurance.
•Domestic Violence-Simple Assault - Jeffery S. Clements, 30, 3486 Hwy 496, Meridian.
•Simple Assault - Jonathan Seth Conner, 34, 370 Jeffery Acres, Meridian. Conner is also charged with trespassing, hold for outside agency/law enforcement.
•Contempt of Court - James Eric Dukes, 33, 2603 24th Ave. C3, Meridian. Dukes is also charged with failure to pay(justice court).
•Possession of Marijuana more than 30 grams - Dyami D’Angelo Love, 22, 634 Fairwood Dr., Nashville, TN.
•Contempt of Court - Chancellor Burns Mayfield, 25, 1514 Experiment Rd.
•Failure to Pay (Justice Court) - Richard David Moulds Jr., 47, 5093 Jeffery Acres Rd. A, Meridian. Moulds is also charged with simple assault, driving under the influence third offense.
•Hold for Outside Agency/Law Enforcement - Elijah Jaccaeus Parker, 24, 2800 Airport Hwy 21, San Marcos, TX.
•Driving under the Influence First Offense - Jordan Mathis Walker, 54, 1134 Belair Blvd, Slidell, LA. Walker is also charged with driving with suspended license, expired tag, improper lane usage.
•Hold for Outside Agency/Law Enforcement - Dylan D. Williams, 18, 350 Riley Jordan Rd. Waynesboro.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Malicious Mischief - Destroying Private Property
•Old Hwy 45 N.
Non-Reportable
•Water Valley Rd.
•Hwy 496
•Johnson Ln.
Driving Under the Influence
•Hwy 19 N. SB
Grand Larceny
Jimmy Smith Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
•Alarm system activation, no fire/unintentional - 2210 Frontage; 5031 Hillside.
•CO detector activation due to malfunction - 601 22nd.
•Building fire - 4936 3rd.
•Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 107 71st.
•Fires in structure other than a building - 5107 1st.
•Grass fire - 3025 Hwy 39.
•Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2701 52nd.
•Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 2299 14th.
•Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 516 Hwy 19.
•Not reported - 2701 52nd; 3315 North Hills; 4936 Country Club; 3105 Willow; 715 Bonita; 107 71st.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Brush Fire - Chip Pickering Drive (Sam Dale).
• State Fire Assist - Venus Heights Cir. (Bailey and Marion).
• Accident with injuries - Hwy 45 N. (Marion).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
