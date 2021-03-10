Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Willful trespassing - Tiffany M. Human, born in 1987, 4732 E Crescent Lake, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Diane Adkins, born in 1961, 1010 N Frontage Rd. Rm 103, Meridian. Adkins is also charged with disorderly conduct, willful trespassing.
• Willful trespassing/two counts - Matthew Buie, born in 1986, homeless.
• Disorderly conduct - James Ryals, born in 1983, 4051 John A. Reed Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Tierrell Hubbard, born in 1977, homeless.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Shootings
•. 800 block of 42nd Ave., 7:06 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jacob Logan Cane, 24, 612 Midway, Ave., Pascagoula.
• Simple assault - Ronnie Tyrone Cooks, 40, 8286 Kyles Place, Meridian. Cooks is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Failure to pay - Jabri Santrell Donwell, 30, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Billy Joe Madison Jr., 22, 3003 Grandview Ave., Meridian. Madison Jr. is also charged with failure to pay.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Anastasia Rae Nicholas, 22, 2521 43rd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Not reported, 1105 35th; 1319 33rd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Emergency medical service call, Null Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Brush fire, Alamucha-Whynot Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Grass fire, Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek).
• Vehicle fire, Newton Co-Martin (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
