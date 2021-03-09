Meridian Police Department
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 1300 block of 19th Ave., 2:48 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2500 block of 39th St., 1:09 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1700 block of 22nd Ave. Heights, 5:50 p.m.
Shootings
• 1900 block of 36th Ave., 11:42 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Tavion Raquon Bell, 22, 915 64th Ave., Meridian. Bell is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Robert Joseph Britt, 45, 709 Alamutcha St., Marion.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Kimberly Brown, 28, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. E-5, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Brittany Marie Chambers, 16, 1150 Frederickson Rd., Meridian. Chambers is also charged with parking violations.
• Failure to pay - Joseph Eric Durham, 5309 Mini-Farm Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Brandon Alford Sanders, 30, 1819 12th Ave.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Meet complainant
• Constitution Ave.
Burglary already occupied
• Valley Rd.
Accident hit and run
• Causeyville Rd.
Shooting
• Old Hwy. 45N.
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
Accident with injuries
• E Crescent Lake Dr.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Brush or brush-grass mixture fire, 2215 46th.
• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction, 4926 22nd.
• Not reported, 2318 32nd; 325 42nd; 510 B; 799 35th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Brush fire, Russell Mt. Gilead Rd. (Toomsuba, Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 37 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
