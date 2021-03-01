Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Willful trespassing - Otis Watkins, born in 1990, homeless.
• DUI - Henry L. Matthews Jr., born in 1958, 1139 Old Hwy. 80 W, Meridian.
• DUI/other - William S. Pilgrim, born in 2001, 8364 King Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Kevin A. Randle, born in 1970, 200 23rd St. Apt. 190, Meridian. Randle is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Willful trespassing - James Scott, born in 1974, 2134 Knox Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Tyronsa D. Nash, born in 1978, 609 39th Ave., Meridian. Nash is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Public drunk - Jessica Davis, born in 1977, 1724 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Tracy D. Lott, born in 1962, 8612 Chapel Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Deghanda Holt, born in 1977, 324 5th Place, Meridian.
• Public drunk/2nd - Jessica Davis, born in 1977m 1724 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Eddie Davis, born in 1989, 2156 Knotts Rd., Meridian. Davis is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Michael French, born in 1967, 2502 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Khameron Leflore, born in 1983, 8699 King Rd., Bailey.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stolen vehicles
• 2700 block of 25th St., 8:30 a.m.
• 5800 block of Mosby Rd., 1:58 p.m.
• 1900 block of 11th St., 10:08 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2700 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 9:44 a.m.
• 500 block of Bonita Lakes Dr., 11:11 a.m.
Shootings
• 1300 block of 19th St., 7:03 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Failure to pay - Eddie James Davis, 31, 903 A St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - JaQuan Hancock, 25, 6203 Spruce St., Meridian. Hancock is also charged with failure to dim headlights, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, seat belt violation, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - James Michael Lashley, 49, 5821 Gene Carr Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Tavis Brian Mosley, 40, 1182 CR 320, Enterprise.
• Simple assault - Sherren Shanta Smith, 44, 2504 45th Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with trespassing.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Steven Danniel Willis, 36, 4575 Ponds Rd., Meridian. Willis is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• DUI/second offense - Tyler Jacob Yeates, 21, 508 CR 370, Enterprise. Yeates is also charged with careless driving, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Observation
• Okatibbee Dam Rd., Collinsville.
Assault
• Branch Estates Rd., Meridian.
Theft
• Gum Log Rd., Bailey.
Shooting
• Branch Estates Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 3322 Valley St.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 2615 Frontage Rd.
• Not reported, 1148 Sandflat; 1218 Frontage; 1733 2nd; 3605 29th; 5003 Pinecrest; 1111 47th; 1901 Front.
• Building fire, 2320 32nd.
• Building fire, 5008 Pinecrest.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 149 Interstate 20/59WB.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 910 Hwy. 19.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address, 1170 Industrial Park.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Brush fire, Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S (Southeast, Causeyville).
• Brush fire, Water Valley Rd. (Southeast, Causeyville).
• Vehicle fire, Clarkdale (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
