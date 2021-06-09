Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Simple assault - Jaquaesha Q. McCoy, born in 1999, 1509 65th Ave., Meridian. McCoy is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Disturbance of a business - Shakerria Cole, born in 1993, 4990 Askew Rd., Meridian.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor - Charles Fluker Jr., born in 1976, 1709 36th Ave., Meridian. Fluker Jr. is also charged with resisting arrest.
• DUI/other - Christopher Avant, born in 1989, 550 Alamutcha Rd., Marion.
• DUI - Rotrell J. Monroe, born in 1984, 8177 King Rd., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Charles L. Brown, born in 1989, 1608 10th Ave., Meridian. Brown is also charged with malicious mischief/two counts.
• Simple assault - Thomas D. Snowden, born in 1991, 265 True Light Rd., Hickory.
• DUI/other - Franchesca Hearn, born in 2002, 5801 Arthur St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Dimitri L. McOnnell, born in 1992, 1618 9th Ave., Meridian. McOnnell is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Public drunk - Deghanda Holt, born in 1977, 324 5th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Lilchristopher J. Mason, born in 1995, 176 Old DeKalb-Scooba Rd., DeKalb.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Auto burglary
• 1200 block of Hwy. 39N, 10:20 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Failure to pay - Charles Fluker Jr., 45, 1709 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute - David Dontreal Blakney, 31, 3710 19th St., Meridian. Blakney is also charged with burglary-commercial.
• Probation violation/parole - Shantrail Demetrius Cole, 39, 2714 27th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Cori Lashay Daniels, 38, 1459 Stokes Rd., Preston. Daniels is also charged with careless driving.
• Larceny - James Hansel Thompson, 33, 13300 Rd. 298, Collinsville.
• Arson - Francie M. Walk, 59, 10868 Hwy. 494, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Meet complainant
• 5th St.
Missing person
• 5th St.
Structure fire
• Hwy. 494
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Structure fire, Hwy. 494 (Collinsville, Suqualena, Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Zero Rd. (Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 59 (Long Creek, Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
