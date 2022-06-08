Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Aggravated assault - Brian Lashun Boler, 41, 2024 39th Ave., Meridian. Boler is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Armed robbery - Christopher Delano Ford, 36, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Lamaurice Hasani Jenkins born in 208 3rd St., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence/two counts - Johnny Redale Norris Jr., 39, 134 Springhill Rd., Meridian. Norris is also charged with aggravated assault.
• DUI/first offense - William Ormond, born in 33, 325 Rob John Rd., Ward, Ala. Ormond is also charged with driving on wrong side of road, expired tag, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Obstructing public highway - Christopher D. Randle, born in 1990, 5942 Tubbs Rd., Toomsuba.
• Disorderly conduct - Jean Boykin, born in 1991, 107 Martha Ln., Brandon.
• Destroying city property - Johnny R. Norris Jr., born in 1982, 134 Springhill Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jerry Williams, born in 1980, 7604 Newton Dr., Biloxi.
• Disorderly conduct - Willie Dawson, born in 1994, 313 38th Ave., Meridian. Dawson is also charged with public drunk.
• Disorderly conduct - Jerry Williams, born in 1980, 7604 Newton Dr., Biloxi. Williams is also charged with public drunk.
• DUI - Tony S. Jones, born in 1984, 107 71st Place Apt. 136, Meridian. Jones is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Domestic violence - Alliied Rush, born in 1998, 3614 24th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Lamar Phillips, born in 1984, 917 42nd Ave. Apt. B3, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Johnathan Patrick, born in 1983, 3975 KOA Campground Rd., Toomsuba. Patrick is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI/other - Joshua R. Chancellor, born in 1980, 1213 C 17th St., Meridian. Chancellor is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 2300 block of Hwy. 39N, 6:43 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 3100 block of Parkway Blvd., 6:10 a.m.
• 6300 block of Oakland Forrest Ct., 9:24 a.m.
• 800 block of 63rd Ave., 5:59 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 800 block of 53rd Ave., 1 a.m.
Shootings
• 2800 block of Chandler St., 2:01 p.m.
• 2800 block of Chandler St., 10:22 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Arson - Maurice Dawson, 47, 506 Front St. Apt. F4, Meridian.
• Possession of cocaine - Tyrone Dashand Hill, 43, 9536 Meyers Rd., Lauderdale. Hill is also charged with DUI/first offense, No liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, seat belt violation, failure to pay.
• Probation violation/parole - James Edward Morgan, 57, 4096 Butts Rd., Toomsuba. Morgan is also charged with false pretense.
• DUI/other substance - Kodie Lemond Davidson, 43, 1000 30th Ave. Davidson is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Domestic violence - Joshua Allen Ital, 29, 9201 Lizelia Rd., Meridian. Ital is also charged with domestic violence/simple assault, obstruction access to emergency assistance.
• Probation violation/parole - Jazyae Ray, 25, 1019 15th St., Meridian. Ray is also charged with failure to pay.
• DUI/first offense - Sedricous Deshawn Wallace, 22, 335 Greenhill Rd., Toomsuba. Wallace is also charged with no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Burglary to vehicle
• Barnhill Rd.
• King Rd.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 19N.
• Lynn Lane.
Burglary already occupied
• Hwy. 39.
Theft
• Carl Harper Rd.
Welfare check
• Mt. Carmel Rd.
Traffic stop
• 8th St.
• 45th Ave.
• Hwy. 11/80.
• Hwy. 19S.
• Front St. Ext.
Accident with injuries
• Meehan Savoy Rd.
Safety check point
• Hwy. 495.
• Hwy. 496/Old Wire Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Medical assist - 2305 D.
• Not reported - 1126 Hwy. 45; 1599 20th; 4211 40th; 4555 35th; 2300 24th; 4331 Highland Park; 5802 Manning.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 4115 50th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Structure fire - Ridge Haven (Clarkdale, Long Creek, South).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 45 (Northeast).
• Emergency medical run - Old Hwy. 19SE (Southeast).
• Emergency medical run - Prisock Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident - Meehan-Savoy Rd. (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 44 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
