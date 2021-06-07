Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Domestic violence - Tytion Z. Jenkins, born in 1996, 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 16C, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Qunisha T. Edwards, 1801 24th St. Apt. L3, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Billy R. Burrage, born in 1958, 1801 24th St. Apt. C1, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Ashley B. Scott, born in 1987, 2216 Brush Creek Rd. Lucedale.
• Malicious mischief - Michael S. McCleland, born in 1987, 326 North St. Apt. C12, Union.
• Simple assault - Natalie Cole, born in 1986, 1906 26th Ave., Meriidan. Cole is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Simple assault - Antonio Green, born in 1997, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D32, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Shawntez L. Lanier, born in 1987, 4116 19th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Demetric R. Donald, born in 1988, 4224 37th Ave., Meridian. Donald is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, willful trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Kevin Crowell, born in 1978, 4614 25th Ct., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Erica L. Phillips, born in 1985, 2527 Todd Dr., Gulfport.
• DUI - Alvin E. Pringle, born in 1963, 1756 Lizzie Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 600 block of 22nd Ave., 6:56 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 5800 block of Mosby Rd., 6:34 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 500 block of C St., 3:03 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 12:47 a.m.
Shootings
• 3200 block of 40th Ave., 8:27 p.m.
• 4500 block of Hwy. 39N, 9:58 a.m.
• 2200 block of 23rd Ave., 5:48 p.m.
• 4300 block of 36th Ave., 8:03 p.m.
• 3800 block of 42nd St., 11:22 p.m.
• 2000 block of Mosby Rd., 8:06 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Tony Keith Allen, 65, Hwy. 19 N, Collinsville. Allen is also charged with no driver’s license.
• DUI/other substance - Chcoyia Dobbins, 28, 13330 Wilshire Dr., Detroit, Michigan. Dobbins is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Edwin Kellum Edmonds, 44, 17258 Chunky Duffee, Collinsville. Edmonds is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, improper lane usage, disregard of traffic device/9 counts, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine.
• Failure to pay - Charles Estes, 35, 514 Old Country Club Rd. Apt. AZ, Marion.
• DUI/first offense - Misty Gilmer Green, 40, 117 Audry Rd., Carthage. Green is also charged with no driver’s license, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/first offense - Joseph Lamar Griffin, 41, 8317 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• Possession of methamphetamine - George Tremell McFarland, 34, 2305 43rd Ave., Meridian. McFarland is also charged with failure to pay.
• DUI/first offense - Dennis Verandale Phillips, 39, 626 Jessie White Rd., Noxapater. Phillips is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Probation violation/parole - Hentrell Deshun Purnell, 27, 803 29th St. Apt. 1724, Meridian.
• Contempt/child support - Terry Short, 37, 2531 4th Ave., Philadelphia.
• Failure to pay - Samantha Brooke Smith, 21, 7810 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
• Probation violation/parole - Steven Cole Smith, 32, 11593 Skelton Rd., Duncanville, Ala.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Frederick Lynn Sumrall, 40, 3934 Lauderdale Rd., Lauderdale.
• Probation violation/parole - Mark Eugene Tarver, 58, 1038 Tarver Lane, Wesson.
• Probation violation/parole - Dominette Tubbs, 29, 821 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole/two counts - Larry Lavon Watson, 40, 1722 30th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19N.
• Poplar Springs Dr.
• 16th St.-20th Ave.
• S Frontage Rd.
• Allen Swamp Rd.
• B St.
Accident with injuries
• Dees Rd.
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
Drug activity
• 5th St./twice
Theft
• Katelyn Grace Dr.
• Stinson Cemetery Rd.
Burglary already occupied
• J.W. Reynolds Rd.
• Rocky Ridge Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 19N.
Suspicious person
• Pine Springs Rd.
Safety checkpoint
• Allen Swamp Rd-Pine Springs Rd.-four
Accident unknown
• Okatibbee Dam Rd.
Disturbance
• Wilder Dr.
Pursuit
• Pine Springs Rd.-Ernest White.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Assist, Aycock Rd. (Long Creek, Causeyville).
• Motor vehicle accident, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
