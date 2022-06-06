Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Jaywalking - Jimmie B. Snowden, born in 1994, 265 Truelight Rd., Hickory.
• Trespassing - Teresa Lee, born in 1982, 2315 McFadden Rd. #602, Jackson.
• Shoplifting/Family Dollar - Nicholas Gallagher, born in 2001, 2309 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Nicholas Knight, born in 1994, 73 Todd Rd., Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 6:49 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 9:59 a.m.
• 8200 block of Hwy. 39N, 4:37 a.m.
• 300 block of Grand Cypress Dr., 6:16 a.m.
• 8300 block of Eagle Point Dr., 7:33 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 1:12 p.m.
• 6300 block of 43rd Ct., 3:21 p.m.
• 8200 block of Hwy. 39N, 8:28 pm.
Shootings
• 1300 block of 19th Ave., 8:59 p.m.
• 1700 block of Hwy. 19N, 11:04 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Possession of controlled substance - Ashley Teneisha Atterberry, 36, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Alejandro Rojas Espino, 56, 4003 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Rabies inoculation/four counts - Jonathan Ross Mayatt, 37, 9030 Church Rd., Collinsville.
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Norman Dwight McKinney Jr., 26, 246 Harper Rd., Meridian. Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Disturbance of family - John Timothy Reed, 53, 6192 Shady Pine Dr., Toomsuba. Reed is also charged with failure to pay.
• Possession of stolen property - Cedric Dewayne Silliman, 38, Silliman is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property/felony.
• DUI/first offense - Nathan Adam Smith, 48, 3694 Lakeshore Dr., Meridian. Smith is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Jerrel Bernard Tamayo, 39, 2505 31st St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Virginia M. Viohl, 33, 2310 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
• Violation of court order - Steve Allen Wright II, 34, 2450 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Vandalism
• Woodland Circle.
Burglary already occupied
• Valley Rd.
• E. Telephone Rd.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 80W.
• 8th St.
• Butts Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Barnhill Rd.
• King Rd.
Meet complainant
• Mt. Carmel Rd.
• Pine Springs Rd.
Theft
• 5th St.
Stolen vehicle
• Old Hwy. 45N.
Suspicious person
• Skyland Dr.
Disturbance
• Shady Pine Dr.
• Hwy. 19S.
• Branch Estates Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Fellowship Rd.
Pick up wanted
• Old Wire Rd.
Suspicious vehicle
• W Lauderdale Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1701 29th; 2205 29th; 2309 Frontage; 3127 Valley; 3817 Highland.
• Not reported - 115 58th; 2124 14th; 2209 State; 2739 6th; 3807 40th; 1901 32nd; 3937 Poplar Springs; 4119 Paulding; 6305 Oakland Forrest; 7300 Newell.
• Building fire - 1000 26th; 629 44th; 4119 Paulding.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 1000 Lockheed; 4266 Poplar Springs.
• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident (MV Ped) - 1899 5th.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 2814 Davis.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 1500 Hwy. 11.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 80W (Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Assist - Hwy. 11S (South).
• Motor vehicle accident - Fellowship Rd. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
