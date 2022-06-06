Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Jaywalking - Jimmie B. Snowden, born in 1994, 265 Truelight Rd., Hickory.

• Trespassing - Teresa Lee, born in 1982, 2315 McFadden Rd. #602, Jackson.

• Shoplifting/Family Dollar - Nicholas Gallagher, born in 2001, 2309 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Nicholas Knight, born in 1994, 73 Todd Rd., Collinsville.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Auto burglary

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 6:49 a.m.

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 9:59 a.m.

• 8200 block of Hwy. 39N, 4:37 a.m.

• 300 block of Grand Cypress Dr., 6:16 a.m.

• 8300 block of Eagle Point Dr., 7:33 a.m.

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 1:12 p.m.

• 6300 block of 43rd Ct., 3:21 p.m.

• 8200 block of Hwy. 39N, 8:28 pm.

Shootings

• 1300 block of 19th Ave., 8:59 p.m.

• 1700 block of Hwy. 19N, 11:04 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Possession of controlled substance - Ashley Teneisha Atterberry, 36, 107 71st Place, Meridian.

• Contempt of court - Alejandro Rojas Espino, 56, 4003 23rd Ave., Meridian.

• Rabies inoculation/four counts - Jonathan Ross Mayatt, 37, 9030 Church Rd., Collinsville.

• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Norman Dwight McKinney Jr., 26, 246 Harper Rd., Meridian. Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.

• Disturbance of family - John Timothy Reed, 53, 6192 Shady Pine Dr., Toomsuba. Reed is also charged with failure to pay.

• Possession of stolen property - Cedric Dewayne Silliman, 38, Silliman is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property/felony.

• DUI/first offense - Nathan Adam Smith, 48, 3694 Lakeshore Dr., Meridian. Smith is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.

• Sale of methamphetamine - Jerrel Bernard Tamayo, 39, 2505 31st St., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Virginia M. Viohl, 33, 2310 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.

• Violation of court order - Steve Allen Wright II, 34, 2450 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Vandalism

• Woodland Circle.

Burglary already occupied

• Valley Rd.

• E. Telephone Rd.

Traffic stop

• Hwy. 80W.

• 8th St.

• Butts Rd.

Burglary to vehicle

• Barnhill Rd.

• King Rd.

Meet complainant

• Mt. Carmel Rd.

• Pine Springs Rd.

Theft

• 5th St.

Stolen vehicle

• Old Hwy. 45N.

Suspicious person

• Skyland Dr.

Disturbance

• Shady Pine Dr.

• Hwy. 19S.

• Branch Estates Rd.

Accident with injuries

• Fellowship Rd.

Pick up wanted

• Old Wire Rd.

Suspicious vehicle

• W Lauderdale Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1701 29th; 2205 29th; 2309 Frontage; 3127 Valley; 3817 Highland.

• Not reported - 115 58th; 2124 14th; 2209 State; 2739 6th; 3807 40th; 1901 32nd; 3937 Poplar Springs; 4119 Paulding; 6305 Oakland Forrest; 7300 Newell.

• Building fire - 1000 26th; 629 44th; 4119 Paulding.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 1000 Lockheed; 4266 Poplar Springs.

• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident (MV Ped) - 1899 5th.

• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 2814 Davis.

• Passenger vehicle fire - 1500 Hwy. 11.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 80W (Lost Gap).

• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).

• Assist - Hwy. 11S (South).

• Motor vehicle accident - Fellowship Rd. (Bailey).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

