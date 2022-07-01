Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Disorderly conduct - Jamaritoes D. Burton, born in 1986, 1057 Davis Ct., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Timothy Davis, born in 1992, 1705 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Kendrick L. Starks, born in 1985, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. B14, Meridian. Starks is also charged with public drunk.
• Disorderly conduct - Terrance D. Westerfield, born in 1984, 8153 Hwy. 19W, DeKalb. Westerfield is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Simple assault/threat - Christina Boyd, born in 1977, 3000 10th Ave., Meridian. Boyd is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Petit larceny - Thommy Wiley, born in 1994, homeless. Wiley is also charged with simple assault, possession of paraphernalia.
• Public drunk - Ivan Dixon, born in 1976, 1221-2 Wells Pl., Kalamazoo, Michigan. Dixon is also charged with disorderly conduct, disturbance of a business.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Kathleen McShan, 34, 9522 Miles Rd., Lauderdale.
• Embezzlement - Kim M. Reeves, 61, 376 Branch Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Tobias S. Windham, born in 1994, 2506 39th St. Apt. 78, Meridian. Windham is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Resisting arrest - Eric D. Jones, born in 1980, 5024 22nd St., Meridian. Jones is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Malicious mischief - Ja’Tysseon K. Beard, born in 2003, 3326 Knox Rd., Toomsuba.
• Petit larceny - Timothy D. Davis, born in 1992, 1705 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Residential burglary
• 2100 block of 19th Ave., 9:44 p.m.
• 300 block of 40th Ave., 1:29 a.m.
• 2100 block of 35th Ave., 1:32 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/second offense - Larry Terrell Taylor, 42, 917 Dennis Dr., Meridian. Taylor is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of methamphetamine.
• DUI/first offense - Sierra Nicole Weir, 32, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Justin T. Beason, 31, 3965 Wilson Rd., Bailey. Beason is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Burglary-dwelling house - Shaun M. Billiot, 41, Meridian.
• Burglary-commercial bldg. - Tavion C. Drungo, 22, 401 Peach St., Columbus.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Joshua P. Johnson, 34, 6090 E Lafayette St., Bay St. Louis. Johnson is also charged with burglary-dwelling house.
• DUI/other substance - Sheddrick Delon McCallister, 45, 3135 Peavey Rd., Chunky. McCallister is also charged with no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Trespassing/willful - Norman Dwight McKinney Jr., 26, 1325 Bolen-Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Terrance Naylor, 39, 8687 Raymond Cobb Rd., Lauderdale. Naylor is also charged with no driver’s license, contempt of court. • Sale of methamphetamine - Zachary William Roberts, 33, 96 Hines Rd., Laurel.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Morris Andre Terrell, 41, 8149 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Terrell is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, no driver’s license.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Traffic stop
• Vera Dr.
• Hwy. 19S.
• 29th Ave.-3rd St.
Burglary in progress
• Bolen-Long Creek Rd.
Meet complainant
• 5t St.
Drowning
• Camp Binachi Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Will Garrett Rd.
• Cuba Rd.
• Causeyville Rd.
Accident unknown
• North Hills St.-Hwy. 39N.
Theft
• Constitution Ave.
Safety check point
• Hwy. 80 W/Pigford Lake Rd.
• Hwy. 19S/Wilkinson Loop.
Burglary attempt
• Armetta Hood Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 650 Old Country Club.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2108 26th; 908 Deer; 1628 32nd; 2108 26th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 300 North Hills.
• Police matter - 4331 Highland Park.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 815 33rd.
• Trash or rubbish fire, contained - 3899 10th.
• Not reported - 3412 North Hills; 3914 Poplar Springs; 6219 Oakland Heights; 107 71st; 2015 Mosby; 3822 35th; 4602 Pacific; 5037 22nd; 5168 Water Tower.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Emergency rescue - Jeff Davis School Rd. (Southeast).
• Drowning - Camp Binachi Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical rescue - Centerhill-Martin Rd. (Martin).
• Brush fire - Old Hwy. 80N (Meehan, Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 21 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 30 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
