Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - David Cameron Moore, 29, 3837 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
• Accessory after the fact - Jammie Hollimon, 38, 4495 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• False pretense/two counts - Bernard K. Jones, 33, 1811 Martin Luther King, Laurel.
• Malicious mischief - Ajah M. Jones, born in 1998, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 96, Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Saciyaah Mosley, born in 1995, 5117 Northview Dr. Apt. 13S, Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Jimmy L. Williams Jr., Born in 1991, 6516 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - James E. Phillips, born in 1986, 2605 52nd St. Apt. D14, Meridian. Phillips is also charged with disorderly conduct.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 3:05 p.m.
• 4300 block of Hwy. 39N, 4:28 p.m.
• 1300 block of 33rd Ave., 10:31 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole - Zachary William George, 31, 62109 Kewanee Church Rd., Kewanee.
• Sexual battery - Thomas Hampton, 51, 434 9th St., Elyria, Ohio.
• Disregard of traffic device - Sabien Crow Lyons, 20, 818 38th Ave., Meridian. Lyons is also charged with failure to appear.
• Failure to appear - Christopher D. McGuire, 55, 9119 Westwood Dr., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Matthew Christopher Pickett, 36, 3617 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
• Telephone harassment - Kellie Louise Simpson, 39, 3881 Hwy. 512, Quitman.
• Probation violation/parole - Sean Dee Summerford, 43, 303 Crescent Lake Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Shakerria Victoria Cole, 27, 4990 Askew Rd., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Justin Javon Easley, 30, 5312 Brannon Price Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Alan Lance Pierce, 43, 1314 North Lakeland Dr., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Terikay Keytories Rackley, 30, 1612 18th Ave., Meridian.
• Embezzlement - Trudie Smith, 46, 3509 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Herbert Mack Testerman III, 31, 1915 41st Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Burglary
• Rocky Ridge Rd.
Theft
• E Parkway N.
Pick up wanted
• Hwy. 11/80.
Observation
• Old Hwy. 45N.
Accident with injuries
• Dees Rd.
Drug activity
• 5th St.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Emergency medical service call, Old Homestead Rd. (Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S/Carmel Church (Southeast, Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call, Mini Farm (Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle accident, 494 Marshall Beeman (Collinsville).
• Motor vehicle accident, Dees Rd. (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 34 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
