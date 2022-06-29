Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Disorderly conduct - Thommy L. Wiley, born in 1994, 5224 Valley St., Meridian.

• Public drunk - Welton E. Burton II, born in 1978, 931 Frank McDaniel Rd., DeKalb. Burton II is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

• Disorderly conduct - Chase A. Scarbrough, born in 1998, 4411 Paulding St., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Kyle J. Scarbrough, born in 2001, 4421 21st St., Meridian.

• Willful trespassing - Ryan K. Wideman, born in 1982, homeless.

• Fighting in public - Cedrick R. Bonner, born in 1973, 3228 B 11th Place, Meridian.

• Fighting in public - Carlos D. Walker, born in 1979, 1519 17th Ave., Meridian.

• Willful trespassing - Michael J. Chism, born in 1980, 1712 5th Ave., Meridian. Chism is also charged with simple assault threat.

• Domestic violence - Jimmy L. Ramsey, born in 1997, 7439 Hwy. 493, Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Timothy D. Davis, born in 1992, homeless.

• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Tyler A. Thompson, born in 1993, 1005 Stainback Ave., Nashville. Tenn. Thompson is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

• Shoplifting/Walmart - Tracy Davis, born in 1977, homeless. Davis is also charged with willful trespassing.

• Domestic violence - Graylin L. Brown, born in 1957, 4509 Paulding St., Meridian. Brown is also charged with simple assault/threat.

•Domestic violence - Jaquarian M. Toole, born in 1991, 200 23rd St., Apt. 8184, Meridian. Toole is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Church burglary

• 6100 block of Hwy. 39N, 5:25 p.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 4800 block of King Rd., 5:35 p.m.

• 1700 block of 36th St., 8:17 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 700 block of 24th Ave., 8:20 a.m.

Shootings

• 4400 block of Highland Park Dr., 11:30 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 26 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Uttering forgery - Cher Rene Gates, 49, 7721 Hwy. 503, Hickory.

• False ID information - Joe Anthony Griffin, 63, 4009 5th St., Meridian.

• Aggravated assault/two counts - A’Ceon Ja’Shun Hopkins, 21, 1906 33rd Ave. C-7, Meridian. Hopkins is also charged with drive-by shooting, shooting into dwelling house, shooting into a vehicle.

• DUI/first offense - Jacob Aaron Hutchison, 20, 5355 Zero Rd., Meridian. Hutchison is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.

• Failure to pay - Keyosha Taysha Sims, 33, 2203 9th Ave., Meridian.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Donald William White Jr., 55, 5109 Country Club Drive, Meridian. White Jr. is also charged with probation violation/parole.

• Failure to pay - Deanthony Marqueis Brown, 39, 217 Luther Walker Rd., Meridian.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - James Dustin Savell, 35, 570 5th St. Lot 10, Decatur.

• DUI/first offense - Terrence Jamaal Trussell, 26, 8306 Okatibbee Dam Rd., Collinsville.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Traffic stop

• Old Hwy. 80W.

• Hwy. 39 Bypass.

• 22nd Ave. Heights.

• Hwy. 11/80.

• Vera Dr.

• Hwy. 19S.

Safety check point

• Causeyville Rd/RossRd.

Accident no injuries

• Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd/Hwy. 11/80.

• Garrett Rd.

Meet complainant

• Constitution Ave.

• Hwy. 145

Accident with injuries

• Windsor Rd.

Theft

• Lakewood St.

Observation

• Russell Camp Rd/Gene Carr Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 416 18th.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2108 26th; 1941 8th; 2108 26th.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 2410 Hwy. 39.

• Overheated motor - 1701 38th.

• Power line down - 3005 40th.

• Canceled on medical scene - 5404 10th.

• Dispatched and canceled en route - 535 Sweet Gum Bottom.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Vehicle fire - Hwy. 39N (Northeast).

• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).

• Assist Metro - Alice Ext. (Causeyville).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

