Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Disorderly conduct - Thommy L. Wiley, born in 1994, 5224 Valley St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Welton E. Burton II, born in 1978, 931 Frank McDaniel Rd., DeKalb. Burton II is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Disorderly conduct - Chase A. Scarbrough, born in 1998, 4411 Paulding St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Kyle J. Scarbrough, born in 2001, 4421 21st St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Ryan K. Wideman, born in 1982, homeless.
• Fighting in public - Cedrick R. Bonner, born in 1973, 3228 B 11th Place, Meridian.
• Fighting in public - Carlos D. Walker, born in 1979, 1519 17th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Michael J. Chism, born in 1980, 1712 5th Ave., Meridian. Chism is also charged with simple assault threat.
• Domestic violence - Jimmy L. Ramsey, born in 1997, 7439 Hwy. 493, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Timothy D. Davis, born in 1992, homeless.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Tyler A. Thompson, born in 1993, 1005 Stainback Ave., Nashville. Tenn. Thompson is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Shoplifting/Walmart - Tracy Davis, born in 1977, homeless. Davis is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Graylin L. Brown, born in 1957, 4509 Paulding St., Meridian. Brown is also charged with simple assault/threat.
•Domestic violence - Jaquarian M. Toole, born in 1991, 200 23rd St., Apt. 8184, Meridian. Toole is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Church burglary
• 6100 block of Hwy. 39N, 5:25 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 4800 block of King Rd., 5:35 p.m.
• 1700 block of 36th St., 8:17 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 700 block of 24th Ave., 8:20 a.m.
Shootings
• 4400 block of Highland Park Dr., 11:30 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 26 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Uttering forgery - Cher Rene Gates, 49, 7721 Hwy. 503, Hickory.
• False ID information - Joe Anthony Griffin, 63, 4009 5th St., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault/two counts - A’Ceon Ja’Shun Hopkins, 21, 1906 33rd Ave. C-7, Meridian. Hopkins is also charged with drive-by shooting, shooting into dwelling house, shooting into a vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Jacob Aaron Hutchison, 20, 5355 Zero Rd., Meridian. Hutchison is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Failure to pay - Keyosha Taysha Sims, 33, 2203 9th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Donald William White Jr., 55, 5109 Country Club Drive, Meridian. White Jr. is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Failure to pay - Deanthony Marqueis Brown, 39, 217 Luther Walker Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - James Dustin Savell, 35, 570 5th St. Lot 10, Decatur.
• DUI/first offense - Terrence Jamaal Trussell, 26, 8306 Okatibbee Dam Rd., Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Traffic stop
• Old Hwy. 80W.
• Hwy. 39 Bypass.
• 22nd Ave. Heights.
• Hwy. 11/80.
• Vera Dr.
• Hwy. 19S.
Safety check point
• Causeyville Rd/RossRd.
Accident no injuries
• Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd/Hwy. 11/80.
• Garrett Rd.
Meet complainant
• Constitution Ave.
• Hwy. 145
Accident with injuries
• Windsor Rd.
Theft
• Lakewood St.
Observation
• Russell Camp Rd/Gene Carr Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 416 18th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2108 26th; 1941 8th; 2108 26th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 2410 Hwy. 39.
• Overheated motor - 1701 38th.
• Power line down - 3005 40th.
• Canceled on medical scene - 5404 10th.
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 535 Sweet Gum Bottom.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Vehicle fire - Hwy. 39N (Northeast).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Assist Metro - Alice Ext. (Causeyville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
