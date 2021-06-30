Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Petit larceny - Haliyah Henry, born in 2002, 812 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Roshekia Purnell, born in 1985, 2900 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of stolen property - Otis Cordarius Williams, 27, 1714 22nd St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Quentin Cole, born in 2000, 4640 Poplar Springs Dr. Apt. B7, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Roshanda Clark, born in 1983, 2425 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jerrico Williams, born in 1978, homeless.
• DUI - Marvin E. Pope, born in 1963, 209 Harper Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Residential burglary
• 1400 block of 16th St., 9:15 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 200 block of 5th Ave.S, 9:39 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Failure to appear - Lakeith Javo Jones, 31, 3006 St Paul St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Lakeliver Joyce Leggett, 24, 2113 18th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Erik Jerome Ragsdale, 38, 4020 26th St., Meridian. Ragsdale is also charged with driving on wrong side of road, disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Braxton Hunter Hill, 23, 8611 Big Oak Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Jaquavious Quavon Spencer, 20, 1804 16th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Burglary already occupied
• E Crescent Lake Dr.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Emergency medical service call, Fellowship Rd. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Tuesday and 51 on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
