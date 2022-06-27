Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Court order/mandatory days - Thomas Jonathan Clark, 34, 106 Hood Ave., Quitman.
• DUI/other substance - Fredrick B. Coates Jr., 25, 183 McAboy, Cuba, Ala. Coates Jr. is also charged seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, driving under the influence of other substance, no liability insurance, child endangerment.
• Possession of controlled substance - Danika S. Conner, 29, 3818 42nd St., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Woniel Dwayne Davis III, 21, 619 45th St., Meridian. Davis III is also charged with failure to dim headlights, expired tag.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Robert Wayne Ethridge, 79, 732 Wildwood Dr., Meridian. Ethridge is also charged with wrong way on a one-way st., driving on wrong side of road.
• DUI/second offense - Marqueze Brandell Gordon, 35, 4934 Valley Rd., Meridian. Gordon is also charged with no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Zakeyiah Quinshay Lemon, 24, 107 71st Place, Meridian. Lemon is also charged with expired tag, no driver’s license, improper equipment, insurance card law in vehicle.
• Possession of a controlled substance with intent - Richard Dyvonne Martin, 32, 1291 Sandflat Loop Rd., Meridian. Martin is also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.
• DUI/first offense - Joseph Lee Mayes, 26, 2217 41st Ave., Meridian. Mayes is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Melvin L. Oubre III, 49, 2474. Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian. Oubre III is also charged with failure to signal lane change.
• DUI/first offense - Darrilyn Dennis Owens, 56, 606 30th Ave., Meridian. Owens is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation, insurance card law in vehicle, suspended driver’s license.
• DUI/other substance - Willie James Parks Jr., 52, 6217 Muirfield Point, Fairburn, Ga. Parks Jr. is also charged with failure to dim headlights, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of controlled substance.
• Failure to register as a sex offender - Marcus Lashae Sears, 39, 3005 7th St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana less than 30 grams - Yolonda Kaye Traylor, 39, 3322 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba. Taylor is also charged with possession of drugs while in possession of firearm.
• DUI/second offense - Ryan Lee Williams, 33, 5818 23rd Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with failure to pay.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Burglary to vehicle
• Ross Dr.
• Collinsville Circle.
Meet complainant
• Collinsville Circle.
Pick-up wanted
• 8th St/30th Ave.
Traffic stop
• Bonita Lakes Dr.
• Old 8th St. Rd.
• 10th Ave/19th St.
• 20th St.
• 8th St.
• Valley St.
• 22nd Ave. S.
• 44th Ave/8th St.
• Hwy. 19N.
• Old Hwy. 80W.
Stolen vehicle
• Valley Rd.
Safety check-point
• Hwy.496/Old Wire Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Clarkdale Rd/Hwy.145
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - David Windham Campbell, 53, 3543 35th St., Meridian. Campbell is also charged with expired license tag, seat belt violation.
• DUI/other substance - Tadarius Dinknoj Williams, 30, 707 Blvd. Ave., York, Ala. Williams is also charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Failure to pay - Colby Walter Worthley, 26, 352 Swan Dr., Brandon.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Central station, malicious false alarm - 3017 40th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2108 26th; 3721 42nd; 4503 26th; 2304 24th; 2914 Chandler; 2923 12th; 346 60th; 100 Frontage; 1505 25th; 2428 Old Marion; 503 11th.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 2405 Poplar Springs.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 910 North Hills; 158 Interstate 20/59 WB.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 4901 37th.
• Not reported - 2427 4th; 5211 Dale; 2428 Old Marion; 2925 State; 5184 Pioneer; 5420 Valley; 2400 Hwy. 19; 2925 State.
• Alarm system activation, no fire/unintentional - 202 18th.
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 2914 Chandler.
• Lock-in - 5218 Shumate.
• Cooking fire - 1729 Hwy. 39.
• Fires in structure other than in a building - 210 Frontage.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
