Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Keitric Randle, born in 1999, 1801 24th St. Apt. F2, Meridian. Randle is also charged with DUI/other.

• Disorderly conduct - Jerrel Rigdon, born in 1967, homeless.

• Telephone harassment - Lissette Batiston, born in 1993, 3821 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.

• DUI - Antonio Williams, born in 1976, 10728 Antioch Rd., Lauderdale.

• Malicious mischief - James T. Cox, born in 1994, 107 71st Place, Apt. 105, Meridian.

• DUI/refusal - Chivas L. Warren, born in 1976, 613 29th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI - Florincia S. Brown, born in 1994, 107 71st Place, Apt. 153, Meridian.

• DUI - Tiesha T. Gilmore, born in 1997, 390 St Paul St., Jackson, Ala.

• DUI/refusal - Darrin F. Boston, born in 1970, 1700 6th Ave., Meridian.

• Embezzlement - Qasim K. Banks, born in 1996, 804 27th Ave. Apt. 29, Meridian.

• Public drunk - Janet R. Frazier, born in 1981, 381 Hawkins Crossing, Meridian.

• DUI - Donna P. Conner, born in 1972, 1423 32nd Ave., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Kelly Humphries, born in 1988, 7216 Front St., Meridian.

• Carrying a concealed weapon, Viriccus Hill Jr., born in 2000, 2622 43rd Ave., Meridian.

• Simple assault - Shuniqua T. Pruitt, born in 1999, 1316 46th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Pamela A. Boyd, born in 1956, 6239 Snowden Shreveport, La.

• DUI/other - Torez Q. Hill, born in 1999, 2014 19th St., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Kodie L. Davidson, born in 1999, 2712 43rd Ave., Meridian. Davidson is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Robbery

• 4600 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 3:46 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 3600 block of 26th St., 9:32 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 4800 block of 8th St., 7:24 a.m.

• 200 block of North Frontage Rd., 7:53 a.m.

• 4100 block of 40th St., 12:55 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 800 block of 33rd St., 10:32 a.m.

Shootings

• 2100 block of 14th St., 5:11 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• DUI/refusal to take test - Johnny B. Boyd, 63, 51 Ford Rd., Porterville. Boyd is also charged with driving without headlights, no liability insurance.

• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Lakeshea Brown, 41, 3911 33rd St., Meridian. Brown is also charged with failure to appear/two counts.

• DUI/other substance - Matthew Christopher Eason, 18, 4418 13th St., Meridian. Eason is also charged with wrong way on a one-way street, careless driving, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Deyonta Shavon Harden, 28, 526 Cook Rd., Bailey. Harden is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, driving on wrong side of road/two counts, failure to signal, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• Probation violation/parole - Torez Qmondrezz Hill, 21, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 92, Meridian.

• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Mikea R. Holmes, 41, 1256 Hwy. 19S, Meridian. Holmes is also charged with contempt of court/two counts.

• Domestic violence/two counts - Christopher Lloyd Horner, 34, 635 Azeala Dr., Meridian. Horner is also charged with failure to appear.

• DUI/second offense - Delvin Deshun James, 32, 412 Sycamore St., Meridian. James is also charged with parking violations, driving on wrong side of road, expired tag.

• Court order/mandatory days - Clifford Scott Joyner Jr., 40, 8724 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Lauderdale.

• Domestic violence - Joshua Linton King, 24, 3061 Rivers Rd., Meridian. King is also charged with probation violation/parole.

• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Michael Brandon Owens, 42, 6202 Oakland Park St., Meridian.

• DUI/other substance - Malik Devante Price, 19, 1912 20th Ave., Meridian. Price is also charged with improper equipment.

• Court order/mandatory days - Jaquavius Deshawn Ratcliff, 25, 200 23rd St., Meridian. • DUI/other substance - Pamela Gail Shepherd, 56, 8364 King Rd., Meridian. Shepherd is also charged with failure to signal, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• Possession of marijuana/first offense - James L. Westerfield, 35, 7547 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.

• Littering - Carlos D. Young, 44, 199 24th Ave., Meridian. Young is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, public profanity, disturbing the peace.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Disorderly conduct

• 5th St.

Accident unknown

• Centerhill-Martin Rd.

Accident no injuries

• Rob Sims Rd.

DUI/first

• King Rd-Windsor Rd.

Possession of stolen firearm

• Windsor Rd.

Burglary

• Zero Rd.

• E Crescent Lake Dr.

Identity theft

• Twitley Branch Rd.

Accident hit and run

• Chip Pickering Dr.

Assault

• Rivers Rd.

Meet complainant

• Constitution Ave.

• 5th St.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Emergency medical service call, J.B. Gill Rd. (Toomsuba).

• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20/59 (Russell).

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).

• Structure fire, Hwy. 495 (Bailey, Collinsville, Martin).

• Motor vehicle accident, Bolen-Long Creek (Southeast).

• Brushfire, John C. Stennis-Hwy. 39 (Sam Dale).

• Vehicle fire, Interstate (Meehan).

• Emergency rescue, Headstart Rd. (Bailey).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

