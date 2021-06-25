Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault/threat - Atkevia L. Ferrill, born in 1990, 2811 20th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jibri O. Williams, born in 1983, 2006 18th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Joseph Regan, born in 1977, 15 Birch St., DeKalb.
• Public drunk - Vanderrick A. Spears, born in 1996, homeless.
• Trespassing - Jessica L. Tuggle, born in 1980, 913 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jerrel Rigdon, born in 1967, homeless.
• Domestic violence - Brian Lard, 1413 15th St. Apt. B, Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Rashad L. Tillman, born in 1977, 2718 State Blvd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Auto burglary
• 2700 block of 45th St., 11:40 a.m.
• 3900 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 12:03 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 900 block of 42nd Ave., 7:07 a.m.
• 2600 block of Highland Ave., 8:43 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 300 block of 17th St., 8:19 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1300 block of Hamilton Ave., 9:38 a.m.
• 100 block of Russell Dr., 9:42 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Walter James Reed, 54, 5275 Water Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Edna Renee Wright, 51.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Patrick Emanuel Battle Jr., 26, 917 Harding St., Jackson.
• DUI/first offense - Jonathan Edgar Casillas, 27, 1341 Shorwood Dr., Concord, Calif. Casillas is also charged with obstructing traffic, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Child support/failure to pay/two counts - Jimmy Andrew Hodges, 36, 521 C St., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Rodrick Lee Jackson, 39, 9533 Serton Rd., Lauderdale.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Theft
• Constitution Ave., Meridian.
Meet complainant
• Knox Rd., Toomsuba.
• Constitution Ave.
Vandalism
• Grissom Rd.
Burglary/already occupied
• Mayatt Rd.
Disturbance noise
• Hwy. 496.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Thursday and 35 Friday at 2 p.m.
