Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault - Sheetara K. Jennings, born in 1987, 602 56th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Allison N. Nelson, born in 1979, 1616 17th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Zacarrius Clark, born in 1998, 3401 55th Place, Meridian.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor - Allexzaous D. Ott., born in 2002, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian. Ott is also charged with willful trespassing, petit larceny.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 3700 block of 40th Ave., 9:06 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 700 block of 24th Ave., 8:20 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• False ID Information - Samantha Louise Gallagher, 38, 5309 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Craig Hopkins McClure, 38, 9107 E Parkway, Lauderdale.
• Probation violation/parole - Semaj Diondre Hall, 24, 1863 Wells Rd. Orange Park, Fla.
• Probation violation/parole - Stephanie Michelle Jenkins, 35, 961 Goodhope Rd., Lake.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor - Jalen Lakeith Jennings, 27, 654 Conehatta St., Marion.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Glyn Ellis Jones Jr., 54, 4987 Valley Rd., Meridian. Jones Jr. is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense.
• Court order/mandatory days - Daniel Lavern McShane, 47, 1601 25th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Observation
• Woods Rd.
Vandalism
• KOA Campground Rd.
• Bolen Long Creek Rd.
Follow-up
• 7th St.
Burglary to vehicle
• Ross Dr.
• James Dr.
• Collinsville Circle.
Stolen vehicle
• 34th St.
Meet complainant
• Collinsville Circle.
• James Dr.
Burglary attempt
• Collinsville Circle.
Theft
• Leeville Rd.
• Rivers Rd.
• Constitution Ave.
Burglary
• Hwy. 39.
Burglary in progress
• Mayatt Rd.
Accident no injuries
• York Rd/Oxford Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - 2345 34th; 5051 Hwy. 493.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 5028 22nd.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 1640 Hwy. 39.
• Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire - 4610 8th.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 99 26th.
• Not reported - 17 17th; 3210 Northview; 3404 Highland; 3709 10th; 3814 36th; 5408 Valley; 820 Hwy. 19; 1423 26th; 2925 State; 5502 Frontage; 6100 H.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Emergency medical service call - Buck Newell Rd. (Southeast).
• Accident with injuries,18 Wheeler rollover - Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Brush fire - Point Wanita Lake Rd. (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
