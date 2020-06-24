Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Burglary/all but dwelling - Chad A. Carter, born in 1991, 1335 CR 181, Aliceville, Ala.
• Telephone harassment/two counts - Robert Boteler, born in 1961, 1736 Hwy. 21, Preston. Boteler is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Domestic violence - Jessica Stamper, born in 1988, 10147 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense - Nakisha O. Webb, born in 1980, 2421 33rd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 1400 block of Rubush Ave., 6:01 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 200 block of North Hills St., 1:08 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• No driver’s license - Ronald Wayne McGowin Jr., 30, 13181 Newton End Rd., Collinsville. McGowin is also charged with driving without headlights, no liability insurance, failure to pay.
• Failure to pay - Katie Elizabeth Small, 31, 3233 Sportsman Circle, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Burglary
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
Assault
• Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 1st Ave. East.
• Vehicle accident, 8th St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39N.
• False alarm, 5th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Brush fire, Valley Rd. (South).
• Accident with injuries, Chandler Rd. (Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance 32 reported emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
