Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Public profanity - Angela D. Covington, born in 1982, 1403 Will Wright Rd., Meridian. Covington is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Trespassing - Labresha N. Randle, born in 1998, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. 32, Meridian. Randle is also charged with willful trespassing/two counts, telephone harassment, petit larceny.
• Disorderly conduct - Tranekia T. Graham, born in 1990, 2231 Obie Clark Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Nikyta Armstead, born in 1992, 4705 West 4th St., Hattiesburg.
• Willful trespassing- Erica R. Hillie, born in 1982, 3805 Davis St. Apt. 1, Meridian. Hillie is also charged with simple assault.
• DUI - James D. Brown, born in 1984, 1014 Cobblestone Place, Brandon.
• Disturbance of a business - Jessinya F. Ezell, born in 1991, 548 Old Country Club Rd. Apt. C8, Marion.
• Interfering with a police officer - Thamus Stephens, born in 1995, 10425 Masonic Lodge Rd., Meridian. Stephens is also charged with public drunk.
• Disorderly conduct - Lamonica Jones, born in 1998, 2307 28th Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with simple assault.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 1800 block of 11th St., 7:33 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1800 block of 11th St., 7:33 a.m.
• 1600 block of 4th St., 2:44 p.m.
Shootings
• 2500 block of 43rd Ave., 7:42 a.m.
• 2600 block of Highland Ave., 6:21 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1600 block of Old Marion Rd., 10:35 a.m.
• 2400 block of 32nd Ave., 9:07 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Eric L. Brown, 31, 2325 14th Ave., Meridian. Brown is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license, failure to pay.
• Obtained controlled substance/by fraudulent means - Caleb Lee Davenport, 31, 2569 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to appear/three counts - Caster Darrell Horne, 67, 301 63rd Place, Meridian.
• Sale of methamphetamine/two counts - Tyrel J. Lee, 40, 1505 Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Lee is also charged with possession of firearm with possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent.
• Disturbance of family - Ronald Wayne Jr., 31, 13181 Newton End Rd., Meridian.
• Child support/failure to pay - Anthony D. Ford, 46, 548 Old Country Club, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Christian Johnson, 18, 10879 Antioch Rd., Lauderdale. Johnson is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Failure to register as a sex offender, no compliant - Daniel Ray Metsinger, 73, 1422 Fredrickson Rd., Meridian.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Kevin Anthony Randle, 51, 200 23rd St. Apt. 190, Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Jaquavius Deshawn Ratcliff, 25, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Chino Gerrell Spencer, 36, 9352 Hamrick Rd., Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Disturbance
• Newton End Rd., Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Wednesday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 5901 Bounds.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station, 1601 60th; 3937 Poplar Springs.
• False alarm or false call/other, 2120 4th.
• Grass fire, 154 Interstate 20/59EB.
• Lock-in, 418 Lake.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 117 Russell; 2102 28th; 3708 10th, 1901 Hwy. 39; 1914 11th; 612 49th; 114 Hwy. 11/80; 2315 23rd; 2428 Old Marion; 2318 16th; 1930 26th; 2816 17th; 810 C; 6516 North Hills.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 1119 Industrial Park; 999 14th.
• Water or steam leak, 715 Bonita.
• Not reported, 2342 Crabapple; 4555 35th; 6540 Frontage; 2624 52nd; 4420 Chandler; 905 45th; 2701 52nd; 3200 Causeyville; 3400 St Paul; 3837 Poplar Springs; 1436 45th; 1801 24th; 2103 30th; 3817 31st.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction, 2427 4th.
• Gas leak, 5350 16th.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire, 924 48th; 2014 Hwy. 45.
• Assist police or other governmental agency, 510 22nd.
• Tree down (or other debris blocking road) 4917 State.
• Alarm system activation, 900 44th.
• Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, 3211 10th.
• Power line down, 4710 Chandler.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.