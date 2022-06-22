Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence - Harold D. Brewster, born in 1973, 115 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Lakendrick D. Alexander, born in 1998, 200 23rd St. Apt. B84, Meridian. Alexander is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Domestic violence - LaSteven T. Hill, born in 1998, 8384 Kemper Springs Rd., Lauderdale.
• Public drunk - Perry L. Sims, born in 1944, 153 Dees Rd., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Angela K. Denson, born in 1964, 3920 26th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/Walmart - Jessica Sparrow, born in 1979, 4222 Elm Dr. Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 1900 block of 17th St., at 2:31 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 500 block of 45th Ave., at 6:19 a.m.
Shootings
• 600 block of 45th Ave., at 6:35 p.m.
• 2800 block of Edgewood Dr., 11:36 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Aggravated assault - Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim Jr., 20, 1318 Will Wright Rd., Meridian. Ephrim is also charged with domestic violence.
• DUI/first offense - Alexza Rae Wakeford-Smith, 20, 125 North St., Enterprise. Wakeford-Smith is also charged with expired license tag, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Edwin M. Wilson, 69, 2110 19th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Tabuious Arrington, 21, 2427 33rd Ave., Meridian. Arrington is also charged with failure to dim headlights.
• Probation violation/parole - Natalie Latrica Cole, 35, 1906 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Embezzlement - Charles Edward Houston, 66, 2521 28th Ave., Meridian.
• Contempt/child support - Edward Tony Minella, 33, 119 W Pinebrook Dr., Brandon.
• Embezzlement - Jerry Glenn Morgan, 45, 3925 CR 114, Quitman.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Burglary already occupied
• Hamrick Rd.
• Sharp Rd.
Vandalism
• Sunshine Rd.
Theft
• 14th St.
Accident no injuries
• Bolen-Long Creek Rd.
• Will Garrett Rd.
• Hwy. 80W.
Meet complainant
• Constitution Ave.
Welfare check
• Causeyville Rd.
Accident unknown
• Will Garrett Rd.
Accident hit and run
• Wilsondale Rd.
Disturbance
• Valley Rd.
Traffic stop
• North Hills St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
• Detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 2120 10th.
• Fires in structure other than in a building - 200 23rd.
• Lock-in - 1313 2nd; 2400 Hwy. 19.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1527 48th; 107 71st; 201 49th; 2125 16th; 103 Hwy. 11/80; 1906 13th.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 110 Hwy. 11/80.
• Grass fire - 2811 Hwy. 11.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2002 33rd.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - 917 27th.
• Not reported - 1400 Roebuck; 1618 6th; 1813 28th; 2900 Hwy. 39; 3130 Hwy. 39; 3299 Old Marion; 5521 Manning; 310 53rd; 1719 Hwy. 19; 2232 47th; 3109 25th; 1944 Old Marion; 3110 Lake; 503 11th; 5220 North Hills; 6041 Hwy. 45; 6501 Hwy. 80.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
• Emergency medical service call - Jimmy Smith Rd. (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident - 160mm Interstate 20/59 (Russell).
• Brush fire - 147mm Interstate 59NB.
• Brush fire - Hwy. 496 (Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident - 172mm Interstate 20/59WB (Toomsuba).
• Brush fire - 6333 Fisher Rd. (Long Creek).
• Assist - 1151 Willow Lake Rd. (Russell).
• Fire alarm - 3125 Espey Hedgepeth Rd. (Bailey).
• Assist - 4054 Causeyville-Whynot Rd. (Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20WB (Toomsuba).
• Brush fire - Fisher Rd. (Long Creek).
• Gain entry - Hwy. 494 (Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 47 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
